iOFFICE Takes Slack Integration and Service Requests to The Next Level

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 24, 2017) - iOFFICE, the only people-centric IWMS, today announced the integration of Slack into their robust platform as well as a new and improved design for the Service Request module. With these updates, iOFFICE not only improves the employee experience, but sets the standard for the future of mobility in the digital workplace.

iOFFICE knows that the workplace of the future is mobile, and that more teams than ever are relying on Slack as their go-to source for interoffice communication. That's why iOFFICE, in an effort to fully integrate the digital workplace, gave its customers the ability to receive iOFFICE notifications directly in the Slack App. This new integration will eliminate the need for tedious and inefficient back and forth by allowing customers to access notifications all in one centralized location via Slack as their primary communication tool. Slack notifications are currently available in the Reservations, Visitor and the updated Service Request modules.

In addition to the Slack integration, the updates to the Service Request module include a sleek new design with an improved options screen that provides workers with an intuitive request flow. Now when employees add a new request using the updated screen, options are selected automatically based on whether the request type is associated with a person or an asset, saving time when creating a new ticket. Additionally, when a ticket is added in the Service Request App, push notifications and emails can be sent to the primary contact making it easy to communicate in real-time.

"Our mission at iOFFICE is to bring the digital workplace to life by making work function like the most intuitive consumer apps," said iOFFICE Co-Founder and CMO Elizabeth Dukes. "Slack is how people communicate in the office, and out, so we're integrating this functionality and easy service requests to make employees more efficient, happy and satisfied at work."

Schedule a free demo of iOFFICE Service Request plus Slack integration, visit iOFFICE at: www.iofficecorp.com/demo.

About iOFFICE

iOFFICE is the leading workforce-centric IWMS software and the only 100% SaaS platform designed for the Digital Workplace. iOFFICE equips C-suite executives, CRE, and facilities leaders with the real-time data and communications tools they need to plan effectively for the future of their workforce and workplace. The Marketplace is a growing network of selected workplace-related SaaS applications partners offering energy optimization, digital signage and wayfinding apps that use the iOFFICE's platform to unify, collect and analyze data not only from critical workplace applications. To learn how more than 2.4M users at 1400 fast-moving companies like Adobe, Big Fish Games, Dynegy, FBL, Sephora, Sodexo, SPX, Under Armour and more are creating the most productive workplaces on earth, visit www.iOFFICEcorp.com and connect with iOFFICE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn @iOFFICE.