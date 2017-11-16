IoT Author and Entrepreneur Don DeLoach Joins Advisory Board at Microshare

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - November 16, 2017) - Don DeLoach, an author, entrepreneur and leading thinker on the evolution of the Internet of Things (IoT), has joined the advisory board of the data sharing and governance start-up Microshare Inc.

DeLoach is co-author of The Future of IoT: Leveraging the Shift to a Data Centric World, praised by the influential BigData blog as "a 2017 time-stamp for the field and a detailed look at the state-of-the-technology for IoT." He previously served as CEO of three technology companies and is active in several important IoT and Smart Cities initiatives.

"I think Don is a thought leader in the IoT space and we see his faith in Microshare as another validation of our technology," says Microshare's CEO and co-founder, Ron Rock. "Don's concept of the 'First Receiver,' and his understanding of the potential value of downstream sharing with multiparty ownership is just what Microshare is all about. We are thrilled to have him aboard."

DeLoach, who is a founder and co-chairman of the Chicago-based Midwest IoT Council, said: "I am delighted to be working with Ron and the team at Microshare. I have long believed the true value in the Internet of Things will be the leverage gained from the data, and that is fundamentally a function of governance and architecture. Microshare understands that and I am excited to be associated with them."

DeLoach joins three other tech luminaries on the advisory board of Philadelphia-based Microshare, a leading provider of data sharing, control, and compliance solutions for the data economy. Other advisory board members are:

Ryan Caplan : Founder and CEO of of ColdLight, a data analytics firm acquired in 2015 by PTC Capital. Caplan formerly served as COO of Electronic Ink, a Philadelphia-based software firm.

: Founder and CEO of of ColdLight, a data analytics firm acquired in 2015 by PTC Capital. Caplan formerly served as COO of Electronic Ink, a Philadelphia-based software firm. Thomas Balgheim : Senior IT sector advisor for Ermgassen & Co., a European investment banking firm. Balgheim previously held senior positions at IBM, SAP, and was Chief Executive Officer of the European subsidiary of Japan's NTT Data Corporation.

: Senior IT sector advisor for Ermgassen & Co., a European investment banking firm. Balgheim previously held senior positions at IBM, SAP, and was Chief Executive Officer of the European subsidiary of Japan's NTT Data Corporation. Paul Melchiorre: Chief Revenue Officer at Anaplan, a San Francisco-based BPM software and networking firm. He formerly served as President of iPipeline, an insurance and financial technology software firm, and as chief of global operations for B2B company Ariba.

About Microshare: Microshare™ is the leading data governance solution for the IoT era. The Microshare platform enables data sharing and monetization at scale through its patent-pending multi-party, multi-owner data management software. Use cases and clients for our offering include property and facilities management, media, transportation, communications and energy.

Visit us on the web: Microshare.io

