IoT Summit Announces 2017 Program

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - IoT Summit today announced its 2017 program consisting of talks by experts covering key areas related to the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, market, design, service, and applications.

The 6th IoT Summit is the premier forum to present, highlight and discuss the latest products, applications, development, and business opportunities in IoT. The market for IoT, sensors, wearables, cloud, and related technologies is expanding at a phenomenal rate. The conference brings together researchers, developers, and practitioners from diverse fields including scientists and engineers, research institutes, and industry.

IoT Summit convenes Thursday March 16th, through Friday March 17th, 2017 at Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA. To learn more and register, please visit www.IoT-Summit.org.

*Presentation:

Stanley Chum, CNTD (KEYNOTE)

Uniform Classification and Identity of Things, and Ubiquitous Data Rapid Access in IOT Cyberspace

Timothy Saxe, QuickLogic (KEYNOTE)

Solving the SoC Design Dilemma for IoT Applications with Embedded FPGA

Bruce Duysen , Keysight Technologies (KEYNOTE)

TBA

Reiner Kappenberger, HPE Security-Data Security

IoT Driving the Need for More Secure Big Data Analytics

Rod Schultz, Rubicon Labs

Scalable Secure Identity for IoT

Sanjay Khatri, Cisco Jasper

Beyond Smart Fridges: IoT Innovation in Home Automation

Oliver Cockcroft, Ayla Networks

Using sensor data to learn from and control the smart home

Haomiao Huang, Kuna Systems

How the smart home will push IoT forward

Erik Perotti, Plantronics

A Dev Guide: Connectivity and Wearables

Allen Henley, LitePoint

Challenges and Solutions for Testing Bluetooth Low Energy IoT Devices

Sanil Pillai, Infostretch

Fact Checking the IoT

Michael Beamer, goTransverse

Success in IoT: Turning your IoT service into a profit

Jen Millard, Plexure

Reaching Customers in Real-Time

Joseph Bradley, Uptake

A New Model for the Industrial Internet of Things

Randall Frantz, Esri

Delivering Connected World Benefits: Why Location is the missing link in the IoT Ecosystem

John Gardner, Nokia Growth Partners

Shifting from Reactive to Predictive Care

Ravi Srivatsav, NTT Innovation Institute

IoT and Healthcare - Designing a New System to Predict Adverse Reactions

Frank Harder, Atonomics

IoT in Healthcare - possibilities and challenges, case study TRACE

Katie McMahon, SoundHound

The Evolution and Future of Voice Technology

Sandeep Pandya, Netradyne

Intelligent, Industrial IoT

Don Barnetson, Lunera Lighting

IoT Building Intelligence with Rich Data and Big Pipes

Arthur Lozinski, Oomnitza

What to Expect in Next Generation IT

Tallis Blalack, Arch Systems

Intelligence at the Edge: Empowering a Next Generation of IoT Developers

Alan Messer, InnovationShift

IoT Opportunities and Challenges in Automotive

Rich Goldman, Global Technology University

The Challenges that Lie at the Heart of IoT

Sandeep Aujla, Multilevel Leadership Consulting

Change Management considerations for IoT Implementation

*Please note the list of speakers and program is subject to minor changes.

Panel Discussion:

Business and Career Opportunities in Internet of Things

Rozalia Beica - Dow Electronic (Chair and Moderator)

Renil Paramel - Gartner

Other Panelists to be announced soon.

IoT Workshops:

IoT enabled Smart City

IoT Based Assisted Living

Shivakumar Mathapathi - Dew Mobility

About IoT Summit

5th IoT Summit is a forum to present, highlight and discuss the latest products, applications, development, and business opportunities in IoT. The market for IoT, sensors, wearables, cloud, and related technologies is expanding at a phenomenal rate. The conference brings together researchers, developers, and practitioners from diverse fields including scientists and engineers, research institutes, and industry. IoT Summit is the 5th event is produced and sponsored by the International Society for Quality Electronic Design. Financial sponsorship has been by Keysight Technologies, QuickLogic, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Synopsys, Innovotek, and Silicon Valley Polytechnic Institute.

