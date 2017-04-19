iovation Appoints Dwayne Melancon as New Vice President of Product

Noted Cybersecurity Expert to Lead Innovation for Growing Fraud Prevention and Authentication Provider

PORTLAND, OR--(Marketwired - Apr 19, 2017) - iovation, the leading provider of device-based consumer authentication and fraud prevention solutions, today announced it has appointed Dwayne Melancon to the role of vice president of product. Dwayne brings world-class product expertise following 17 years leading product development at Tripwire, where he brought a number of cutting edge cybersecurity solutions to market. In his new role, Dwayne will be responsible for all aspects of product innovation as iovation aggressively expands its portfolio of cloud-based security solutions to meet customer needs at the growing intersection of fraud and authentication.

This appointment comes on the heels of several key milestones for iovation, including the general availability of LaunchKey, an advanced multifactor authentication (MFA) solution that broadened the company's capabilities in contextual authentication well as the launch of its SureScore service, a machine-learning algorithm that analyzes millions of patterns of device, transaction, and account attributes to detect the subtle patterns that indicate fraud.

"There is a convergence happening now within the fraud and infosecurity landscape as enterprise CISO's adopt a more holistic approach to their security posture. With Dwayne leading our product strategy, we have a proven leader who can deliver on our vision of frictionless fraud prevention and authentication," said Greg Pierson, CEO and co-founder for iovation. "For more than two decades, Dwayne has been at the forefront of cybersecurity, embracing the customer experience to create dozens of market-leading security products. We are extremely fortunate to have someone of Dwayne's caliber bring his unique talents to bear at iovation."

Dwayne held many executive management positions during his 17-year tenure at Tripwire, including chief technology officer, product management VP and head of research and development. Prior to Tripwire, Dwayne spent six years at Symantec in a variety of management roles, including director of corporate internet services. As a cybersecurity expert and published author, Dwayne has been featured regularly on the BBC, Forbes and The Guardian and also coaches Fortune 500 CISOs and CIOs on how to effectively communicate cybersecurity risks to the board room and the C-Suite.

"Ultimately, fraud occurs when authentication fails. Yet so many organizations continue to treat the domains of fraud and infosecurity as disconnected silos," said Dwayne Melancon, iovation's vice president of product. "iovation is one of the few technology companies I've seen that really understands the value of connecting these two functions and can deliver it in a truly integrated and on-demand fashion. I'm looking forward to helping CISOs navigate this convergence."

