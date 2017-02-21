iPass Enables Vivo to Offer Premium Wi-Fi Services to Its Mobile Subscribers

Brazil's leader in telecommunications and internet to utilize iPass SmartConnect™ Software Development Kit

REDWOOD SHORES, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - iPass Inc. ( NASDAQ : IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, today announced that Vivo, leader in telecommunications and internet in Brazil, will be utilizing the iPass SmartConnect™ Software Development Kit (SDK) to offer premium Wi-Fi services to its mobile subscribers.

Vivo is Telefonica Group's Brazilian brand, offering fixed line, mobile, broadband and pay TV services to about 100 million customers throughout the country. Using the iPass SDK, Vivo will be integrating patented iPass connection and authentication technology into its existing customer Wi-Fi application, "Vivo Travel Wi-Fi." Launched in 2016, the app expands Vivo's international roaming service to 400,000 Wi-Fi hotspots around the world. The agreement with iPass will further expand "Vivo Travel Wi-Fi" coverage to millions of Wi-Fi hotspots globally.

"We see this partnership as the start of a long and fruitful relationship with Vivo and the wider Telefonica Group," said Patricia Hume, chief commercial officer at iPass. "In today's 'Wi-Fi First' world, telecommunications providers need to be able to bring Wi-Fi services quickly to market. With our SDK, they have the tools to easily ensure that their subscribers can enjoy the benefits of simple, secure and always-on Wi-Fi access."

About iPass

iPass ( NASDAQ : IPAS) is a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering simple, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass is the world's largest Wi-Fi network, with more than 60 million hotspots in more than 120 countries, at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, the iPass SmartConnect™ platform takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi.

iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance.

About Vivo

Vivo is a trademark of Telefonica Brazil, a leader in telecommunications in the country, with about 100 million internet, mobile, landline and pay TV accesses. Reference in 4G mobile telephony and ultra-fast broadband, Vivo offers a pay TV with more HD channels on the market and countless online applications that make people's life easier and more entertaining. Driven by constant innovation and high quality of its services, Vivo is at the center of a digital transformation that extends autonomy, personalization and real-time decision of its customers, offering to be in charge of their digital life with safety and reliability. Telefonica Brazil is part of the Telefónica Group, one of the world's largest communication conglomerates, with presence in 21 countries.