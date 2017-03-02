iPass to Present at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference

REDWOOD SHORES, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - iPass Inc. ( NASDAQ : IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, announced Chief Executive Officer Gary Griffiths is scheduled to present at 8:30 am PT at the 29th Annual ROTH Conference on March 15th in Dana Point, CA.

Mr. Griffiths and CFO Darin Vickery will be available for 1-on-1 meetings. The iPass presentation will be webcast live. Interested parties can access the webcast on the iPass investor relations website at http://investor.ipass.com. The archived webcast will be available for at least 90 days.

About iPass Inc

iPass ( NASDAQ : IPAS) is a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, offering convenient, secure, always-on Wi-Fi access on any mobile device. Built on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, the iPass cloud-based service keeps its customers connected by providing unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity on unlimited devices. iPass has 60 million hotspots in more than 120 countries at airports, hotels, train stations, convention centers, outdoor venues, inflight, and more. Using patented technology, iPass SmartConnect takes the guesswork out of Wi-Fi, automatically connecting customers to the best hotspot for their needs. Customers simply download the iPass app to experience unlimited, everywhere, and invisible Wi-Fi.

iPass® is a registered trademark of iPass Inc. Wi-Fi® is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are owned by their respective owners.