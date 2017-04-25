iPerceptions Consolidates Its Ad Tech Solutions Under The Datacratic Brand

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - iPerceptions, a global leader in Voice of the Customer solutions, today announced that iPerceptions' Audience Recognition and Audience Optimization solutions have been combined under the Datacratic brand. This move creates two separate brands: iPerceptions, which maintains its focus on Voice of the Customer solutions, and Datacratic, which focuses on Audience Data solutions that power digital marketing campaigns and website personalization efforts.

"Having all our ad tech solutions under the Datacratic brand will provide greater company and market focus, and will provide a greater return for existing and future clients," said Martin Le Sauteur, Chief Executive Officer of iPerceptions and Datacratic. "This change will also allow both iPerceptions and Datacratic to capitalize on their respective growth opportunities in the rapidly-changing customer experience and ad tech spaces."

Datacratic's Solutions

Datacratic's solutions now include Audience Recognition, which is the only solution on the market to improve the effectiveness of retargeting campaigns by using intent segments powered by user feedback. Datacratic's solutions also include Audience Optimizer, which integrates with leading Data Management Platforms, including Oracle Data Cloud (Bluekai), to create high-quality look-alike audiences that increase the reach and performance of digital marketing campaigns.

Recently, TELUS joined a number of enterprise brands that have turned to Datacratic to increase the performance of their retargeting campaigns. The Canadian telecommunications giant saw a 98% increase in overall campaign conversion and a 77% drop in Cost Per Acquisition (CPA) from using Datacratic's Audience Recognition solution.

Datacratic Brand Refresh

In addition to the combination of the ad tech solutions together under a single brand, the Datacratic brand has been completely refreshed, which includes the introduction of a new logo and website.

"We are excited to launch a new brand identity and logo for Datacratic that not only represents a modern look, but also embodies its unique position in the ad tech space as the only provider of intent data powered by user feedback," said Derek Zakaib, Chief Marketing Officer of Datacratic.

Key Facts

iPerceptions will continue to offer its industry-leading enterprise platform that collects and analyzes the feedback of real visitors in real situations across the customer lifecycle. iPerceptions will also continue to have a dedicated team of Voice of the Customer experts that provide a full range of professional services.

Datacratic was acquired by iPerceptions in October 2016 and now operates as an iPerceptions company. For more details, read the press release on the acquisition.

Datacratic integrates with the world's leading Data Management Platforms (DMPs) such as Oracle Data Cloud, and Datacratic's look-a-like audiences can be found in leading Demand Side Platforms (DSPs) such as The Trading Desk, MediaMath and Rocket Fuel.

Datacratic will be attending the Oracle Modern Customer Experience conference in Las Vegas on April 25th to 27th 2017. Meet the Datacratic team at the event.

Additional Resources

About Datacratic

Datacratic is a leader in providing audience data that helps enterprise brands create more effective and targeted digital marketing campaigns. Datacratic's Audience Recognition Solution uses visitor feedback to build smarter audience segments that improve the effectiveness of retargeting campaigns. Datacratic's Audience Optimizer scores 3rd party audiences using 1st party data signals to create high-quality look-alike audiences that increase the reach and performance of digital marketing campaigns. The world's leading Data Management Platforms integrate with Datacratic including Oracle Data Cloud. To start creating better performing digital marketing campaigns today, visit Datacratic.com.

About iPerceptions

iPerceptions is a global leader in Voice of the Customer (VoC) solutions, helping the world's most respected brands become customer-centric organizations. iPerceptions' enterprise platform collects and analyzes the feedback of real visitors in real situations across the customer lifecycle. With an experienced team that has managed 1000's of VoC programs since 1999, iPerceptions offers a full range of services from survey design to deployment to analysis. iPerceptions collects over 20M visitor feedback data-points every year across 1,200 brands and in 35 languages and is the trusted partner of world's most recognizable retail, hospitality, financial and automotive brands. To start doing marketing that's powered by the voice of your customers today, visit iPerceptions.com.

