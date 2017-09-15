iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus arrive at TELUS on Friday, September 22

TELUS to also offer Apple Watch Series 3

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 15, 2017) - TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) today announced it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 3, which adds built-in cellular to the world's number one watch. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning Friday, September 15 at telus.com/iphone8, telus.com/iphone8-plus and TELUS stores, and both will be available in stores starting on Friday, September 22. For complete pricing details, please visit telus.com/iphone8. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will be available later this year.

"At TELUS we are committed to delivering remarkable human outcomes. Canadians can expect an amazing experience on iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, given that we have Canada's largest and fastesti network, and market-leading customer serviceii," said Kevin Banderk, Vice President of Mobility Marketing at TELUS. "Combining our network excellence and customer first approach with choices such as Premium Plus rate plans, flexible AppleCare+ payment options and expert advice from our Learning Centres set us apart as the best national carrier for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus."

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful finishes - space gray, silver and a new gold - made with the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays, A11 Bionic chip and is designed for the ultimate augmented experience. The world's most popular camera gets even better and wireless charging brings a powerful new capability to iPhone. iPhone 8 Plus features dual 12-megapixel cameras and introduces Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting, bringing dramatic studio lighting effects to iPhone, allowing customers to capture stunning portraits with a shallow depth of field effect in five different lighting styles.

Additionally, iPhone X, the future of the smartphone, will be available to pre-order at TELUS on Friday October 27. iPhone X features a gorgeous all-glass and stainless steel design with a beautiful 5.8-inch Super Retina display, A11 Bionic chip, wireless charging, an improved rear camera with dual optical image stabilization and Face ID, enabled by the new TrueDepth camera. Learn more at telus.com/iphonex

Apple Watch Series 3 adds built-in cellular to the world's number one watch. Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts and more, even without iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch is an amazing health and fitness companion with intelligent coaching features, water resistance 50 meters and a new barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation. Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and one with GPS, both featuring a 70 percent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chip.

Canadians deserve to get the most out of their new iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus. As the best national carrier for iPhone, TELUS provides choices and services built to enhance Canadians' iPhone experience. Premium Plus rate plans give customers the option to pay a lower upfront cost, while value-added services such as AppleCare+ are available with flexible payment options, in-store diagnostics and replacements. TELUS Customers can also take advantage of personalized one-on-one TELUS Learning Centre sessions lead by our Apple Masters. Most importantly, our customers can experience Canada's largest and fastest network as ranked by PCMag. This recognition by PCMag follows wireless leadership acknowledgements made by both OpenSignal and J.D.Power earlier this year.

For complete details on pricing and availability, please visit: telus.com/iphone8.

For more information on iPhone and Apple Watch Series 3, please visit: www.apple.com/ca.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $13 billion of annual revenue and 12.8 million subscriber connections, including 8.7 million wireless subscribers, 1.7 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.3 million residential network access lines and 1.1 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment and video. TELUS is also Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers business process solutions around the globe.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed over $482 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 7.7 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 12 Canadian community boards and 5 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $60 million in support of 5,595 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com.