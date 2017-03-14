Ipro and Advanced Discovery Announce Technology Shift With Automated Digital Discovery

Leading eDiscovery companies committed to efficient multi-matter management across multiple industry-standard review platforms

TEMPE, AZ and AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 14, 2017) - Ipro Tech, LLC, a leader in the development of advanced eDiscovery software solutions, and Advanced Discovery, a leading global eDiscovery and litigation support provider, today announced that Ipro's flagship and patent-pending product, Automated Digital Discovery (ADD), has been integrated with Advanced Discovery's patent-pending software and workflows.

Advanced Discovery's shift to ADD technology reinforces its commitment to meeting the demands of corporate legal departments and law firms that require the ability to manage, supervise and track multi-matter discovery as efficiently as possible.

"We wanted a technology partner, like Ipro, to provide unlimited scalability and improved efficiencies by automating and eliminating a number of standard processing steps," said Jim Burke, CEO Advanced Discovery. "We tested multiple alternative competitive technologies; Ipro's ADD platform was more efficient, with higher quality results. That means clients can see more relevant data, faster."

ADD streamlines numerous complex processes through real-time uploading of large data streams while tracking the data throughout the eDiscovery process. This satisfies the ever-increasing regulatory demands and chain of custody requirements and expands interconnectivity with multiple industry-standard review platforms. As part of the ADD integration, Advanced Discovery further optimized its matter management with custom development to the ADD framework.

"At Ipro, we're proud of this collaboration to integrate ADD across Advanced Discovery's secure data centers," states Kim Taylor, Ipro president and CEO. "We expect this integration to result in enhanced functionality for a multi-matter management platform that already delivers gold-standard scalability and automation. Both companies are committed to keep up with data growth, reduce turnaround times and maintain high standards for data security and quality control."

Click to Tweet:

@AdvDiscovery partners with @Iprotech to bring cutting-edge eDiscovery technology to market #ediscovery

About Ipro Tech, LLC

Founded in 1989, Ipro is a global leader in the development of advanced eDiscovery software solutions. Ipro's Automated Digital Discovery (ADD) workflow platform helps customers organize, review, process and produce litigation data of vast sizes and complexity -- more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more visit Iprotech.com. To schedule a private demonstration, email sales@Iprotech.com.

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and litigation support provider, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002 to find what matters, when it matters. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Millnet and Legal Placements Inc., offer expert advisory consulting, data preservation and forensic collection, early case assessment, hosting and processing, managed document review, legal placement solutions and more, supported by patent-pending applications and numerous state-of-the-art and secure facilities around the world. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides proprietary and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

For more information, please visit www.advanceddiscovery.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.