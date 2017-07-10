The Exclusive Auction Includes 32,000 Unique Addresses in /24-/20 Subnets

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jul 10, 2017) - Hilco Streambank (www.hilcostreambank.com), the operator of IPv4Auctions.com as well as a global IPv4 brokerage platform IPv4.global, announces today its exclusivity to offer RadioShack®'s internal and unused IPv4 addresses to the public market.

In 2015, Hilco Streambank sold RadioShack Corporation's intellectual property, including trademarks, patents, customer databases, domains and IPv4 addresses to General Wireless IP Holdings LLC (GWIP), an affiliate of General Wireless Operations Inc. d/b/a RadioShack (the "Company"). In March 2017, the Company and some of its affiliates filed for bankruptcy protection and now Hilco Streambank is marketing the Company's IPv4 addresses separately from the other intangible assets. There are currently more than 32,000 addresses that will be listed in block sizes ranging from /24-/20 subnets available at www.IPv4Auctions.com. The IPv4 assets associated with the Company have been pre-approved by the bankruptcy court for sale.

Although IPv4 addresses remain a key component of growing networks, according to the American Registry for Internet Numbers (ARIN), the free pool of IPv4 addresses reached exhaustion as of September 2015, while other regions across the globe have nearly depleted their supply and are rationing their remaining addresses. Increasingly, organizations in need of IPv4 addresses are turning to private markets where brokerage firms have identified sellers among the thousands of address holders. IPv4Auctions.com is a leading transaction platform for managing these transactions.

"Bankruptcies reveal the full breadth of a company's assets, including IP addresses that enable our increasingly connected digital world," says Gabe Fried, CEO of Hilco Streambank. "Hilco Streambank has a long history as a trusted advisor to companies divesting assets in bankruptcy and is uniquely positioned through our IPv4Auctions.com platform to monetize these addresses. Recovering value for creditors while helping to alleviate the scarcity in the IP address market is a win for everyone involved."

IPv4Auctions.com provides an easy-to-use platform for companies to buy or sell IP address blocks of all sizes in all regions. The site also offers real-time market data, including going rates for IP addresses, comparable sale pricing and information on how to check and manage IPv4 address blocks more effectively. Hilco Streambank also is a leading intermediary for privately negotiated transactions of larger address blocks ranging from /16s to entire class A offerings.

To learn more about IPv4Auctions.com, and how to buy, sell or acquire custom IPv4 addresses today, visit www.IPv4Auctions.com.

About Hilco Streambank

Hilco Streambank is a market leading advisory firm specializing in intellectual property disposition and valuation. Hilco Streambank's IPv4Auctions.com platform is the market-leading broker for the purchase and sale of IPv4 addresses around the world. Sales are conducted through both privately negotiated transactions for larger blocks and our online platform for smaller blocks. Visit the Buyers or Sellers pages below for more details on both options, or jump directly to IPv4Auctions.com. Hilco Streambank is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), a worldwide financial services company and leader in helping companies maximize the value of their assets.