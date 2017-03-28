IRD Awarded USD $1.1 Million South Dakota Weigh-In-Motion Project

SASKATOON, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD) (TSX:IRD) announced today that it has been awarded a contract to supply, install and maintain a Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) Sorting System at the Blunt Port of Entry on US Highway 14 and US Highway 83 east of Pierre, South Dakota. The project is valued at approximately USD$1.1 million with installation to be completed by October 2017. This project is the fifth Port of Entry WIM system supplied by IRD to South Dakota, as South Dakota Department of Transportation continues the deployment of additional systems throughout the State.

The Port-of-Entry Commercial Vehicle Identification System protects highway infrastructure by weighing all commercial vehicles, capturing license plate numbers and directing suspected violators to report to the Truck Inspection Station. The project includes IRD's Single-Load-Cell (SLC) WIM, intelligent Roadside Operation Credentialing (iROC) system, and License Plate Reader (LPR) technology. Commercial vehicles are automatically identified, and their safety, operating authority and credentials are verified, while confirming compliance with weight regulations. The combination of screening technologies improves highway safety and provides efficient enforcement of credentials and overloaded trucks.

Mr. Terry Bergan, IRD's President and CEO stated: "We are pleased to have been awarded this new contract in South Dakota, which demonstrates the growth of our commercial vehicle screening system deployments throughout the US. In addition to making the station more efficient, South Dakota's roadway infrastructure will be better protected from truck overloading, traffic safety will be improved, and weight enforcement will be enhanced."

IRD is a highway traffic management technology company specializing in supplying products and systems to the global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry. IRD is a North American company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Canada with sales and service offices throughout the United States and overseas. Private corporations, transportation agencies and highway authorities around the world use IRD's products and advanced systems to manage and protect their highway infrastructures.

