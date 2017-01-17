Irresistible New Year Opportunities at Audie Murphy Ranch Tempt Buyers With 5 Neighborhoods Showcasing Array of Home Designs

MENIFEE, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - The New Year is starting out strong for homebuyers who are finding so many opportunities to own at the dynamic master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee. Five new neighborhoods are currently selling with gorgeous one- and two-story single-family designs available, all brimming with innovative living spaces, modern amenities and popular features, such as lavish master bedrooms, gourmet kitchens, upper-level lofts and optional outdoor rooms. Choose from the gated Province collection by Brookfield Residential; luxurious Horseshoe Ridge by Richmond American Homes; the enchanting Remington and Dakota neighborhoods by Woodside Homes; and charming Silvercreek by KB Home. All home opportunities are enhanced by the amazing Audie Murphy Ranch lifestyle, where residents can celebrate 2017 immersed in recreational fun at sports and leisure parks, as well as at the new resort-style amenity, The Plunge. Plus, the New Year will bring even more excitement to the master-plan with a brand-new private recreation center opening soon, and more new neighborhoods on the way.

"The extraordinary home opportunities available at Audie Murphy Ranch are unparalleled in Menifee -- and as 2017 gets underway, homebuyers are taking notice," said Mercedes Meserve, Vice President of Marketing for Brookfield Residential Southern California. "Visit today to find your perfect design and make your new-home dreams a reality this year."

Surrounded by the great outdoors with stunning mountain silhouettes and timeless natural beauty, Audie Murphy Ranch presents five exquisite collections, now selling in Menifee:

Province by Brookfield Residential is a gated 1- and 2-story single-family collection set in an exclusive, elevated setting. Designs span approximately 2,949 to 3,488 square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 baths. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Horseshoe Ridge by Richmond American Homes, priced from the low $400,000s, showcases well-planned 1- and 2-story home designs ranging from approximately 2,800 to 3,800 square feet. Interiors offer 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2.5 to 4.5 baths.

Remington by Woodside Homes features spacious 1- and 2-story homes ranging from approximately 2,351 to 3,199 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths. Prices start from the low $400,000s.

Dakota by Woodside Homes offers 1- and 2-story single-family designs spanning from approximately 2,136 to 2,849 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3.5 baths. Prices anticipated from the high $300,000s.

Silvercreek by KB Home presents 1- and 2-story designs spanning from approximately 1,430 to 2,697 square feet with 3 to 6 bedrooms and 2 to 3 baths. Priced from the low $300,000s.

The master-planned community of Audie Murphy Ranch is set amidst 1,100 rolling acres of homes, parks and timeless beauty with convenience to local hotspots, including the Menifee Countryside Market and the future 12.2-acre Menifee Town Center, which is under construction and planned to include popular restaurants, retail and entertainment. Framed by magnificent trees and century-old rock formations, the rugged silhouettes of the San Jacinto and San Bernardino mountains provide a majestic backdrop to this special destination. Developed by Brookfield Residential, the master-planned community provides a variety of new home neighborhoods for classic family living. Bordering an ecological preserve, Salt Creek is in the center of Audie Murphy Ranch, while miles of meandering trails and paseos link residents to community amenities.

Outstanding recreational opportunities are conveniently located throughout Audie Murphy Ranch, including the 11-acre Sports Park with soccer and baseball fields, a skate park and playgrounds; Spirit Park with its tennis courts and tot lots; and The Plunge, a newly opened amenity featuring a pool, barbecues, picnic areas and more. Students have access to a great education within the Menifee Union School District and Perris Union High School District, as well as charter school opportunities. The community's location near I-15 and I-215 offers convenient access to business and leisure in San Diego, Orange County, Riverside and San Bernardino. Residents are also near Menifee Lakes Country Club, fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, local equestrian stables and The Elsinore Diamond Stadium. For more details, please visit www.AudieMurphyRanch.com.

To visit Audie Murphy Ranch from the I-15 North or South, exit Railroad Canyon, which turns into Newport Road and turn right on Goetz Road into the community. From the I-215 North or South, exit Newport Road and go west. Proceed on Newport Road, turn left on Goetz Road into the community.

