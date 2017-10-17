Isaac Thompson, Ph.D. Joins Shaker as Principal Data Scientist

Thompson to Support Company's Development of Industry Leading Pre-Employment Simulations

CLEVELAND, OH--(Marketwired - Oct 17, 2017) - Shaker, the market leader in engaging, realistic job previews and custom simulations for pre-employment testing, today announced the addition of Isaac Thompson, Ph.D. in the role of principal data scientist. Thompson joins the company as part of Shaker's ongoing commitment to revolutionizing assessments through the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to selection science.

Eric Sydell, vice president, Research and Innovation for Shaker shared, "We are thrilled to welcome one of the field's preeminent data scientists to our team. Not only is Isaac a pioneering machine learning researcher, he is an experienced industrial-organizational psychologist, giving him a very rare set of cross-functional abilities. We are excited to add Isaac's machine learning perspective to our advanced research work and product set."

Thompson's interest in analytics started at a young age, working for his father's trade data startup. He holds a Ph.D. in industrial-organizational (I-O) psychology from North Carolina State University, plus master's and bachelor's degrees from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. His areas of passion and research include measurement, machine learning, deep learning, big data, Bayesian statistics and open source. Throughout his studies, Thompson held a number of positions, most recently working as a data scientist and organizational researcher. In his role at Shaker, Thompson will help the company discover new assessment and evaluation methods.

Thompson commented, "I am honored and humbled to join Shaker. The company's leading-edge technology offers the perfect platform to push the boundaries of what is possible in employee selection. Partnering with a large crew of brilliant Ph.D. I-O psychologists and visionary leadership, together we are shaping the future of employee assessment."

ABOUT SHAKER

Shaker's Virtual Job Tryout® (VJT) technology enables recruiters to combine the best of predictive analytics and human judgment. Recruiters identify best-fit candidates with more precision, increase new-hire retention and improve quality of hire. VJT technology delivers pre-employment assessments as day-in-the-life experiences that educate and engage while obtaining a work sample that predicts job fit and competencies critical for success. VJT technology is available in Standard and Enterprise (custom) configurations. It has been deployed in most industries for entry-level to mid-management positions. More information can be found at shakercg.com.