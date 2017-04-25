iSALUS Healthcare Signs Strategic Alliance Agreement with AXO HMS

CFO Pat McDonald Believes that the New Alliance Will Allow iSALUS Clients to Obtain End-to-end RCM Services

INDIANAPOLIS, IN--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Through the joint effort of Samuel Karpel, Esq., representing AXO HMS, and Pat McDonald, Chief Financial Officer of iSALUS Healthcare, the two companies have inked a Strategic Alliance Agreement. Through this alliance, iSALUS Healthcare will be able to offer medical providers across the country comprehensive Medical Billing & Collections Services in addition to their current technology platforms.

"We are confident and excited about this alliance because it will provide our independent medical practice customers seamless end-to-end Medical Billing and Collections Services which will reduce their costs and increase their profitability," says Pat McDonald, CFO of iSALUS Healthcare. "Offering competitive medical billing and collection services from AXO HMS in conjunction with iSALUS's Award Winning Electronic Health Record platform will enhance our customer relationships. AXO HMS has already demonstrated a commitment to excellence by helping our customers accelerate insurance and patient payments, as well as reducing the time within which our customers obtain reimbursement."

This alliance represents the synthesis of iSALUS's technology platform and AXO HMS's labor intensive billing, coding and collections, which result in an end-to-end revenue cycle management service that is efficient, cost effective and delivers tangible benefits and profitability to iSALUS customers.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our comprehensive medical billing services to a new group of providers," says Samuel Karpel, Esq., representing AXO HMS. "Through our alliance with iSALUS Healthcare, we're able to reach a greater number of providers to deliver highly competitive rates, as well as continue toward our goal of helping providers strengthen their bottom line, while increasing efficiency, engagement and improving overall health outcomes."

About iSALUS Healthcare

iSALUS Healthcare is headquartered in Indianapolis and provides industry-leading Electronic Health Records (EHR), Practice Management and Medical Billing Services to thousands of physicians, hospitals and healthcare systems nationwide. iSALUS was started in 2000 with the purpose of offering a solution to physicians who want to return to the mission of healthcare instead of the business of healthcare. That's why we've made it our mission to help physicians increase their efficiency through technology so they can spend more time focusing on patient care while continuing to grow their practice and maximize profitability. For more information, visit isalushealthcare.com.

About AXO HMS

AXO HMS (axohms.com) brings over seven years of experience in medical billing, coding and collections to its alliance with iSALUS. AXO HMS has perfected a unique set of best practices and has developed process driven, rules based protocols that consistently provide high quality billing, coding and collections services to its clients. In addition, AXO HMS has a unique internal quality control system and client relationship managers who strive to exceed client expectations and increase their monthly revenues.