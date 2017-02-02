ISBG Expands Besado Presence in Key States of Florida, New York and Texas; Prepares for California Launch

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - International Spirit and Beverage Group Inc., (a Nevada Corporation) ( OTC PINK : ISBG) management is pleased to announce that the expansion of Besado Platinum Tequila™ in the Sunshine State is ahead of schedule and the company's Valentine's Day placement goal for Besado has also been achieved in New York and Texas. Preparations for our California launch are underway.

"Besado is now available in well over 100 retail outlets in northern Florida -- our Feb. 14 goal was to eclipse that important century mark," said Terry Williams, CEO of International Spirit and Beverage Group. "We have set a new goal of 400 retail outlets from northern to southern Florida as we unveil our 'Forbidden Tequila' Campaign."

Williams noted that similar expansion efforts are about to roll out in Texas and New York. Talks are underway with distributors in California about planning the debut of Besado in the Golden State.

"In 2016, Florida, Texas, New York and California all were in the top 5 markets for premium tequila sales in the U.S. Our Besado strategy brings our disruptive packaging and unique flavor profile to these key markets," Williams said. "Ultimately, a nationwide expansion is set to get underway this spring, and if Besado can grab just a 3% market share of the premium segment within these markets alone, it would have a significant impact on our bottom line."

As in many other product sectors, success in the online market is a critical key to bolstering sales across the country and eventually, throughout the world. While there are currently some avenues to acquire Besado Platinum Tequila™ online, ISBG will soon be launching its own online sales platform where consumers can simply "point and click" to conveniently purchase Besado and have it delivered right to their doorstep.

The six-figure Besado Platinum Tequila™ awareness program begins in February and company management will begin scheduling on- and off-premise tastings that will educate the consumer, inspire their palate and send them out with Besado t-shirts and other point-of-sale marketing items. Harry Mehta, owner of Silo .5 and the Liquor Pump in Baltimore, Md., saw first-hand at the Silo .5 Besado Tasting how the bottle captured the attention of tasters, but it was the product that stole the show.

"From a marketing perspective, the first thing you notice about Besado is the gorgeous bottle and the very romantic, sculpted cap," said Mehta. "The flavors are masterfully blended together and the result is a silky, smooth tequila that is highlighted by the sweetness of Agave, which is only noted in a select few ultra-premium tequilas."

Mehta smiled as he moved on from discussing the tasting aspects of the "Forbidden Tequila" to the added "benefits."

"This is late night, adult fun in a bottle -- I see a lot of quality 'couple time' that will be created by Besado," Mehta said. "The infused aphrodisiac herbal blend of Maca, Damiana and Ginseng are clearly a bonus to this high-end sipping tequila."

Besado Platinum Tequila™ is currently available in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Louisiana and Maryland.

ISBG Product Placement Recap:

Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow- "WYA"

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=647GM8PLFvY

Alex Sensation- "Bailame" ft. Yandel, Shaggy

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=doMM-Vj03dQ

T-Pain, Juicey J "Make That Sh*t Work"

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=QXD9NdTW7Nc

K. Camp- "1Hunnid" ft Fetty Wap

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=FPzw13T7IZg

Game Ft. Justin Timberlake & Pharrell - "Ain't No Doubt About It"

http://www.hiphopstan.com/the-game-aint-no-doubt-about-it-justin-timberlake-pharrell/

Akon Ft. Lil Wayne & Young Jeezy - "I'm So Paid"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnAbKuGss4Y

Black Dada Ft. Rick Ross & Birdman - "Imma Zoe Remix"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfTEAnn7Jh4

DJ Khaled - Ft. Young Jeezy, Rick Ross & Schife - "Put Your Hands Up"

http://vimeo.com/9922009

Ace Hood Ft. Akon & T-Pain - "Overtime"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jf_L9TImDUs

Ace Hood Ft. Rick Ross & Jazmine Sullivan - "Champion"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp42eBxSdlM

Hustle Holicz - 'I'm So Throwed Off'

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaiFD6Xcipg

About ISBG: ISBG is a Nevada-based alcoholic beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and global sales of innovative wine and spirits brands. The Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and establishing these brands as viable and profitable. ISBG intends to build its own brands while seeking out individual acquisition candidates to continue to develop its pipeline of new brands into the ISBG portfolio. For more information visit: www.isbg.global / @drinkisbg

