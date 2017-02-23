ISBG Finalizing Distribution Deal

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 23, 2017) - International Spirit and Beverage Group Inc. (a Nevada Corporation) ( OTC PINK : ISBG) continues to work out the final details on the national distribution partnership. "Although the company had hoped to have the deal finalized by now, I am pleased with the progress being made, but wanted to keep investors apprised of the latest developments," stated Terry Williams, CEO. Williams continued, "Our current regional distribution partnership is strong with Republic National Distributing and we hope to grow within their network. Simultaneously, the new partnership will assist in streamlining the daily business activity through back office channels while ensuring proper compliance nationwide, which will be a huge part in making our company and products successful due to expected rapid growth and exposure once our latest distribution partnership is activated.

"There are so many moving parts that need to be in place for an agreement of this magnitude," Williams said. "Our soon-to-be disclosed distribution partner is going to do amazing things for the company and will profoundly enhance shareholder value through anticipated increased revenues." With these relationships in place, we can better take advantage of the digital and radio marketing campaign, which is in the final stages of completion. The major exposure these efforts will provide will increase our sales both on and off premises. The extraordinary Besado craftsmanship and its unique process will also enjoy the national stage as a result of the impending partnership and marketing campaign, to be deployed upon execution of the new distribution contract."

As the company completes its plan for future production runs to handle the demand created by our new alliance, a planned relocation is under way for the complete bottling of our product. Williams noted, "We will be visiting distilleries in Mexico in search of compatible blending to ensure proper infusion of our proprietary herbs and consistent potency."

Currently our US distiller imports the tequila, and then carefully blends it with our all-natural herbal infusions of Maca, Damiana and Ginseng here in the US. We plan to create a wraparound process once a suitable location is obtained, which will streamline the production/bottling and make it more cost effective for the company.

Lastly, we hope to announce our exciting new national distribution partnership imminently. Until that time, Besado Platinum Tequila™ is currently available in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Louisiana and Maryland.

ISBG Product Placement Recap:

Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow- "WYA"

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=647GM8PLFvY

Alex Sensation- "Bailame" ft. Yandel, Shaggy

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=doMM-Vj03dQ

T-Pain, Juicey J "Make That Sh*t Work"

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=QXD9NdTW7Nc

K. Camp- "1Hunnid" ft Fetty Wap

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=FPzw13T7IZg

Game Ft. Justin Timberlake & Pharrell - "Ain't No Doubt About It"

http://www.hiphopstan.com/the-game-aint-no-doubt-about-it-justin-timberlake-pharrell/

Akon Ft. Lil Wayne & Young Jeezy - "I'm So Paid"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnAbKuGss4Y

Black Dada Ft. Rick Ross & Birdman - "Imma Zoe Remix"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfTEAnn7Jh4

DJ Khaled - Ft. Young Jeezy, Rick Ross & Schife - "Put Your Hands Up"

http://vimeo.com/9922009

Ace Hood Ft. Akon & T-Pain - "Overtime"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jf_L9TImDUs

Ace Hood Ft. Rick Ross & Jazmine Sullivan - "Champion"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp42eBxSdlM

Hustle Holicz - 'I'm So Throwed Off'

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaiFD6Xcipg

About ISBG: ISBG is a Nevada-based alcoholic beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and global sales of innovative wine and spirits brands. The Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and establishing these brands as viable and profitable. ISBG intends to build its own brands while seeking out individual acquisition candidates to continue to develop its pipeline of new brands into the ISBG portfolio. For more information visit: www.isbg.global

Forward Looking Statements: Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.