ISBG to Retire Over 65% of $294K Debt Note

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - International Spirit and Beverage Group Inc. (a Nevada Corporation) ( OTC PINK : ISBG) management is pleased to announce that the Company has reached an agreement to settle a $294,000 legacy note for $100,000 with the remainder of the debt to be retired.

"When we set out to restructure our current debt, we had no idea it would generate such a renewed energy and belief in ISBG," CEO Terry Williams said. "I was happy with the 18-month extension we signed but I was thrilled when the note holder called back to make this offer. He did so because he liked the direction in which the company is headed and wanted to be a part of the solution."

This retirement will have an immediate impact on the balance sheet as the current liabilities will be significantly reduced and will subsequently reduce the monthly interest expense as well. The terms are being finalized by our legal team and recordation of this will be shown in the first quarter financial statements.

"Increasing sales and building shareholder value is our focus from this point," Williams added. "Our integrated marketing campaigns commence this February and we will soon be announcing an industry leading national online sales platform, providing our ISBG brands with a progressive home order and fulfillment capability to over 40 states. All the pieces are starting to fall in place and 2017 is shaping up to be a true breakout year."

Besado Platinum Tequila™ is currently available in Texas, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Louisiana and Maryland.

ISBG Product Placement Recap:

Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow- "WYA"

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=647GM8PLFvY

Alex Sensation- "Bailame" ft. Yandel, Shaggy

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=doMM-Vj03dQ

T-Pain, Juicey J "Make That Sh*t Work"

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=QXD9NdTW7Nc

K. Camp- "1Hunnid" ft Fetty Wap

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=FPzw13T7IZg

Game Ft. Justin Timberlake & Pharrell - "Ain't No Doubt About It"

http://www.hiphopstan.com/the-game-aint-no-doubt-about-it-justin-timberlake-pharrell/

Akon Ft. Lil Wayne & Young Jeezy - "I'm So Paid"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnAbKuGss4Y

Black Dada Ft. Rick Ross & Birdman - "Imma Zoe Remix"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfTEAnn7Jh4

DJ Khaled - Ft. Young Jeezy, Rick Ross & Schife - "Put Your Hands Up"

http://vimeo.com/9922009

Ace Hood Ft. Akon & T-Pain - "Overtime"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jf_L9TImDUs

Ace Hood Ft. Rick Ross & Jazmine Sullivan - "Champion"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp42eBxSdlM

Hustle Holicz - 'I'm So Throwed Off'

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaiFD6Xcipg

About ISBG: ISBG is a Nevada-based alcoholic beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and global sales of innovative wine and spirits brands. The Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and establishing these brands as viable and profitable. ISBG intends to build its own brands while seeking out individual acquisition candidates to continue to develop its pipeline of new brands into the ISBG portfolio. For more information visit: http://www.isbg.global/

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.