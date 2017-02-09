ISBG to Sign with Top Industry National Logistics and Supply Chain Firm

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) - International Spirit and Beverage Group Inc., (a Nevada Corporation) ( OTC PINK : ISBG) management is pleased to announce that they are in the final stages of negotiations and will be announcing a new deal with one of the industry's premier logistics and supply chains firms to further support the expansion of Besado Platinum Tequila™ across the country.

"We are at a stage now where we have to grow our brand nationally and the key to executing this is having the proper team and tools in place," said Terry Williams, Chief Executive Officer of ISBG. "This deal will be announced within the next 30 days, delivering ISBG with cost-saving back-office solutions and advisory services that will improve our productivity."

The firm will handle ISBG's complete national logistics, including regulatory compliance, distribution, warehousing, order-fulfillment, accounting, customer service as well as many other behind the scenes support services.

"Their strategic advisory services, including business building, route-to-market planning, organizational overview and strategic partnership will be of tremendous value to our existing team," Williams said. "The distribution platform that is already ready in place will accelerate growth for ISBG brands faster than if ISBG had signed multiple agreements with regional distributors."

The company reported earlier in the week through Twitter that ISBG is in talks with the necessary principals to launch a national radio campaign for brand awareness. While this is a tremendous opportunity to support the expansion of Besado Platinum Tequila™, the timing of the campaign is critical.

"We are evaluating potential time lines for this radio campaign that would coincide with the brand launch in these nationally syndicated markets," Williams said. "When people hear about Besado on the radio, we want to make sure they can purchase Besado at their preferred local store or on-line."

The financials for the fourth quarter of 2016 will be filed with the annual report which is due Mar. 31. While filing separate fourth quarter financials is optional for OTC reporting companies, ISBG had planned on this filing to keep shareholders updated. The company felt it was prudent from a fiscal and time perspective to do a single filing on Mar. 31.

"With the restructuring of the debt notes, we were asking an awful lot of our accounting firm to get this done by Feb. 15," Williams said. "The additional six weeks gives them the necessary time to revise all the footnotes, remove the default status and complete the financial reporting."

Finally, ISBG is shooting for a SIP Award as the company has entered its Besado Platinum Tequila™ into the international spirits competition where the judges are consumers who judge in a blind taste test. Besado Platinum Tequila™ is also being entered in the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

ISBG Product Placement Recap:

Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow - "WYA"

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=647GM8PLFvY

Alex Sensation - "Bailame" ft. Yandel, Shaggy

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=doMM-Vj03dQ

T-Pain, Juicy J - "Make That Sh*t Work"

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=QXD9NdTW7Nc

K. Camp - "1Hunnid" ft Fetty Wap

https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=FPzw13T7IZg

Game Ft. Justin Timberlake & Pharrell - "Ain't No Doubt About It"

http://www.hiphopstan.com/the-game-aint-no-doubt-about-it-justin-timberlake-pharrell/

Akon Ft. Lil Wayne & Young Jeezy - "I'm So Paid"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tnAbKuGss4Y

Black Dada Ft. Rick Ross & Birdman - "Imma Zoe Remix"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfTEAnn7Jh4

DJ Khaled - Ft. Young Jeezy, Rick Ross & Schife - "Put Your Hands Up"

http://vimeo.com/9922009

Ace Hood Ft. Akon & T-Pain - "Overtime"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jf_L9TImDUs

Ace Hood Ft. Rick Ross & Jazmine Sullivan - "Champion"

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zp42eBxSdlM

Hustle Holicz - 'I'm So Throwed Off'

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YaiFD6Xcipg

About ISBG: ISBG is a Nevada-based alcoholic beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and global sales of innovative wine and spirits brands. The Company's expertise lies in the strategic development and aggressive early growth of its brands and establishing these brands as viable and profitable. ISBG intends to build its own brands while seeking out individual acquisition candidates to continue to develop its pipeline of new brands into the ISBG portfolio. For more information visit: www.isbg.global

Forward Looking Statements: The information in this news release contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future exploration programs, operation plans, geological interpretations, mineral tenure issues and mineral recovery processes. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.