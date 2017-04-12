ISC Named a Saskatchewan Top Employer for 2017

REGINA, SASKATCHEWAN--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the list of Saskatchewan's Top Employers for 2017. This marks the ninth consecutive year that ISC has been recognized in the provincial competition.

"Recognition as an employer of choice is an honour that belongs to our people for helping to make ISC stand out as a leader in Saskatchewan," said ISC President and CEO, Jeff Stusek. "We are proud to offer careers that attract talented and dedicated people-they are the foundation of our business and our competitive advantage for the future."

Employers are evaluated by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same eight criteria as the national competition: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement. Recipients of the award are also compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

"We've focused on creating a healthy work environment that engages and inspires our people to deliver their best every day," said Stusek. "We also believe in the importance of a culture that supports a work-life balance with opportunities for both personal and professional growth."

More information about working at ISC, including benefits and career opportunities, is available at isc.ca/careers.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is the leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our registry and services segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISV.