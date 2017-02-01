ISE 2017 Session: intoPIX and Icron Demonstrate How to Turbocharge Your AV Network Bandwidth and Save Cost Using TICO Lightweight Low Latency Compression

Industry Leaders on Video Compression and USB Extension Team to Co-host an ISE Learning Session in the Unified Communications Theatre 11:00-11:30 a.m. on February 7th at Amsterdam RAI, Netherlands

BURNABY, BC--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Icron Technologies Corporation, a leader in USB and video extension technology and intoPIX, an innovative provider of video compression solutions, announced the two companies will co-host the speaking session "Turbocharging your AV network bandwidth and saving cost using TICO lightweight low latency compression" on February 7th at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Show 2017.

This session designed to address the needs of audio-video professionals will provide insights into the award-winning TICO visually lossless video compression technology from intoPIX and its benefits in efficiently and transparently tackling important cost and video bandwidth challenges in audio-visual network infrastructure. The session will also feature a practical use case of extending UHD 4Kp60 4:4:4 video with USB 3.1 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) and USB 2.0 over a single CAT 6a cable up to 100 meters via Icron's ExtremeUSB-C™ extension technology.

"I'm very excited to co-host this ISE learning session with Icron," said Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director of Marketing and Sales at intoPIX and session co-host. "Our TICO technology has pushed the boundaries of compression to provide state-of-the-art 4Kp60 video quality at an economical cost that becomes even more powerful when coupled with Icron's new ExtremeUSB-C 3.1 extension technology for KVM applications."

"There are many applications that require high resolution 4Kp60 video with USB peripherals up to 100 meters of distance," said Sukhdeep Hundal, Icron's CTO and session co-host. "Combining TICO lightweight compression and Icron's ExtremeUSB-C extension together in one package over a single CAT 6a cable is truly a game changer for the proAV industry."

This free ISE learning session will take place in the Unified Communications Theatre at the Amsterdam RAI on February 7th between 11:00-11:30 a.m. Additionally, both intoPIX (10-Q118) and Icron (G-M164) will have live demonstrations at their respective show booths for attendees to observe the combined solution up close.

About Icron Technologies

Icron Technologies is the leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance USB and video extension solutions for commercial and industrial markets worldwide. Icron's patented extension technology extends USB and video devices over many media types including CAT 5e/6/7, Fiber, Wireless, DisplayPort® and over a corporate LAN while featuring the ExtremeUSB® and ExtremeUSB-C™ suite of features such as transparent USB extension, true plug and play (no software drivers required) and compatibility with Windows®, macOS™ and Linux® operating systems. Icron's extension products are deployed in a wide range of applications including proAV, industrial automation, machine vision, medical imaging, aerospace, interactive whiteboards, digital signage, remote desktop extension, security, enterprise computing and isolated USB, or anywhere a computer needs to be remotely located from a display or peripheral device. icron.com

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading supplier of image compression technology to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and software tools that enable leading-edge TICO Lightweight compression, JPEG 2000 compression, security, video over IP and hardware enforcement. TICO has been submitted by intoPIX to the SMPTE and is promoted by several AV manufacturers, some being also members of the TICO Alliance (www.tico-alliance.org). More information on our company, customers and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

About Integrated Systems Europe

The 14th edition of ISE, taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 7-10 February 2017, is expected to attract more than 65,000 visitors to more than 1,100 exhibitors. For four days, the newly extended show floor will be home to a community of manufacturers, distributors, integrators, service providers and end-users.

ISE 2017 will feature over 3,000 square meters of additional show-floor exhibition space compared to ISE 2016. Not only is ISE 2017 set to be the largest show in the event's history, it will also welcome 135 new exhibitors to its vibrant show floor. This confirms ISE as the destination of choice for companies looking to build their profile and business opportunities in the AV marketplace. For further information, please visit iseurope.org.

