ISO Sport is Title Sponsor for the Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo in Texas; Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo Scheduled for April 21-23 in Dallas/Fort Worth

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - ISO Sport, a company committed to creating superior personal performance with a hemp-based nutrition line, is title sponsor of the 2nd Annual Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo Texas. The event, scheduled for April 21 through 23, 2017 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, will feature information for the cannabis curious consumer, industry experts and those considering cannabis as a business.

The Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo (http://SWCCExpo.com) is returning to Texas for its second annual event. After setting new records at the last event in Phoenix -- where more than 100 exhibitors showcased their goods to over 5,000 attendees -- the SWCC Expo is looking to set new records in 2017.

ISO Sport Managing Partner Marvin Washington states, "We are excited to be launching our new sport supplement line, ISO Sport, at the 2nd Annual Southwest Cannabis Conference & Expo in Texas in April. ISO Sports' hemp-derived proprietary blend delivers ultimate support for both mind and body wellness in training, competition, and the demands of daily life. Our formulas are always THC-free."

Pro Athletes/Pro Cannabis (PAPC) is the kick-off event to the conference on Friday, April 21, 2017. Proathletesprocannabis.com (PAPC) is working directly with several Professional Athletes, ex-NFL players and their non-profit organizations. In conjunction with leading Texas organizations involved in cannabis advocacy, PAPC is organizing and hosting a special event which will be attended by NFL players, doctors, health professionals, university professors, investors, business representatives and media outlets.

They will gather to discuss the damage of cannabis prohibition in pro sports. Also, needed changes to the NFL's and other sports current cannabis policy will be offered. Featured is a celebrity panel of ex-NFL players, athletes and doctors.

The PAPC program will moderate a panel of ex-NFL players; some of the players expected are Marvin Washington, Terry Orr, Zachary Orr, Rod Jones, Javier Collins, Gary Jones, Damien Robinson, Kevin Garmon, Charles Haley, Lance Salters, and many other professional athletes. Several high-level cannabis medical professionals will participate, also.

This all-inclusive evening event is open to the public. Come and learn about cannabis, network and mingle with professional athletes, celebrities and medical professionals. Hear their stories about how cannabis has helped their lives or has been of benefit to them. Dinner and drinks are available all evening.

The SWCC Expo attracts a lot of professionals that are "cannabis curious consumers." These consumers are either interested in transitioning into the cannabis business from their current career or industry, or that are looking to start their own cannabis business at some point in the future.

But the expo does more than just cater to the curiosity of entrepreneurs and consumers. There is a solid line-up of speakers and sessions that truly do educate industry professionals, as well as inform the medical or professional consumer about cannabis and its uses.

For more information on the Friday kick-off event, go to: http://proathletesprocannabis.com.

For the Conference & Expo, go to: http://SWCCExpo.com/texas.