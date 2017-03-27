Isocom and World Micro Sign Franchise Distribution Agreement

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - Atlanta-based electronics distributor World Micro is proud to announce that it has signed a new franchise distribution agreement with Isocom Components. The global distribution agreement authorizes World Micro to sell and support all Isocom product lines. The new relationship expands offerings for optocouplers, optoswitches, and solid state relays.

With manufacturing facilities in both the UK and Hong Kong, the new agreement allows Isocom to expand its distribution network into North and South America. Isocom offers a complete and comprehensive line of optocouplers suitable for all commercial applications.

Isocom's market expertise and manufacturing process results in the shortest lead times around the world. Through its new relationship with World Micro, Isocom expects to expand its drop-in replacement options for all popular optocoupler standard types, including, many hard to find and obsolete items. In addition, Isocom carries out special parametric selections to meet customer-specific circuit design requirements.

Parts are approved to industry standards and devices are available in various leaded forms and multiple packaging options. Isocom certifies products are compliant to European Directive 2011/65/EU and amendment (EU)2015/863.

World Micro's Director of Supplier Development, Bettina Clark stated, "Since we both have an industry focus on Lighting, Metering and Medical, we can deliver tremendous value. Isocom's strong pricing and short lead times help us execute on solutions." She continued, "Isocom is an excellent addition to our line card."

Isocom's U.S. Sales Manager, Gerry Clark stated, "We are pleased to partner with World Micro in promoting and distributing Isocom's products. World Micro brings strong customer relationships in key industries with a unique marketing strategy. We believe this will be a strong partnership."

Isocom products may be purchased through World Micro at: www.worldmicro.com/brand/isocom

About World Micro:

World Micro, Inc. is a global, aerospace, military, commercial, and medical electronic component and products distributor focused on quality systems. Since 1996, World Micro has helped its customers solve difficult supply chain issues through innovative research, design, sourcing, stocking, and procurement, inventory, and management solutions. World Micro is privately held with headquarters in Atlanta and has its Asian distribution hub in Penang, Malaysia. The company's website is www.worldmicro.com and can be followed on Twitter at twitter.com/worldmicro.

About Isocom Components:

Isocom Components is a leading manufacturer of high performance infrared optoelectronic devices specializing in optocouplers and optoswitches. Over the past 25 years, Isocom has consistently delivered beyond expectations among the most respected brands in the optoelectronic industry. More information on Isocom Components is available at http://www.isocom.com.