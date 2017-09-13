ISQED 2018 Extends Paper Submission Deadline

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - The International Symposium on Quality Electronic Design (ISQED) today announced that it is extending the paper submission deadline to Oct. 10th. ISQED is an internationally reputable conference, sponsored by IEEE CASS, IEEE EDS, and IEEE Reliability Societies.
To be considered for presentation and publication by IEEE, authors are asked to send their articles before the FINAL deadline of Oct. 10th, 2017. The conference will be held on March 13-14, 2018 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, and will feature 100 peer reviewed papers on various challenging topics related to design, design automation, design for manufacturability and quality, panel discussions, tutorials.
Additionally, ISQED features two embedded forums, one in 2.5/3D Integration, and another one in Machine Learning for IoT and Electronic Design.
A partial list of topics of interest includes:
- System-level Design, Methodologies & Tools
- IOT & Smart Sensors - Technology and Design
- FPGA Architecture, Design, and CAD
- IC Package - Design Interactions & Co-Design
- Advanced 3D ICs & 3D Packaging
- Robust & Power-conscious Circuits & Systems
- Emerging/Innovative Process & Device Technologies and Design Issues
- Design of Reliable Circuits and Systems
- Embedded Systems Design
- Cyber-Physical Systems - Design, Methodologies & Tools
- Design Automation and IP
- IP Design, quality, interoperability and reuse
- Design Verification and Design for Testability
- Physical Design, Methodologies & Tools
- EDA Methodologies, Tools & Flows
- Manufacturing, Semiconductor Processes and Devices
- Design-Technology Co-Optimization
- Design for Manufacturability/Yield & Quality
- Effects of Technology on IC Design, Performance, Reliability, and Yield
- Hardware and System Security
- Hardware Attacks - Detection, Threat Modeling & Defense
- Hardware-Based Security Primitive Design
- Trusted Design Automation, Tools & Information Flow
- Machine Learning, AI, and Cognitive Computing
- Hardware Accelerators for Machine/Deep Learning Algorithms
- Algorithmic Optimizations for General Purpose Computing
- ML Partitioning from Cloud to Sensor-node
ISQED emphasizes a holistic approach toward electronic design and intends to highlight and accelerate cooperation among the IC & System Design, EDA, Semiconductor Process Technology and Manufacturing communities. ISQED spans two days, Tuesday through Wednesday, in a number of parallel tracks, hosting over 100 peer-reviewed technical presentations, several keynote speakers, embedded tutorials, embedded summits and other informal meetings. Conference proceedings and papers will be published in the IEEE Xplore digital library and indexed by SCOPUS. For any information please contact the publication committee by sending an email to isqed2018@gmail.com.
