Issa Nakhleh Appointed Tuangru Chief Financial Officer and Director

Company expands senior leadership team with the addition of former UrtheCast CFO

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - Tuangru, a next-generation data center management software company, today announced the appointment of Issa Nakhleh to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director.

President and CEO, Jad Jebara, stated, "We are honored and thrilled to have Issa join our executive leadership team as our new CFO. He is a very well-known and respected financial leader with vast experience in growing startups and small private companies into major industry players. He will be instrumental in helping Tuangru reach our goal of becoming the leading data center management platform for enterprises, multi-tenanted data centers and service providers."

"I am very excited to join Tuangru and contribute as an executive and director to this fast-growing technology company," said Mr. Nakhleh. "The passion of the people here, along with their unwavering commitment to become the preferred management platform for data centers is truly inspiring. I am ready to bring the discipline and leadership required to help the company achieve its mandate."

Mr. Nakhleh recently served as CFO of UrtheCast, where he helped grow the company from 15 employees to over 200 with offices worldwide. He worked extensively to take UrtheCast from a small private company to a senior TSX listed firm, raising over $250M in several financings during his tenure. UrtheCast was recently awarded the top spot in Deloitte's Fast 50 ranking in Canada. Previously, Mr. Nakhleh was the CFO of TIR Systems during which time the company grew from $2M to $30M in annual revenues.

Mr. Nakhleh holds an MBA from Warwick Business School in the UK along with his professional accounting designation.

About Tuangru

Today's data center must scale, be agile and proactively cut costs to succeed in the new era of big data, cloud, mobile and social. Tuangru is a Vancouver-based data center management software company that allows operators to procure, deploy, monitor and measure their IT assets through a simple web browser. The company's founders include former executives of Peer 1 Hosting, which was acquired in 2013 by Cogeco Communications Inc. for $635 million. Tuangru was recently named Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Companies-to-Watch in Canada. For more information, please visit www.tuangru.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/2/11G137722/Images/TuangruIssaNakhlehMay32017.docx-a2edba3045ef9b6d841f180d6457541d.jpg