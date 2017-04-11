IST Research Names Amy Dalton Chief Operating Officer

Addition of Veteran Intelligence Officer/Data Expert Completes Recent Expansion of Executive Team

FREDERICKSBURG, VA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - IST Research, which creates and offers proven technology to address human security challenges, today announced that Amy Dalton, a veteran intelligence officer and data management expert, has joined the company as chief operating officer. As COO, Dalton will lead a number of core functions critical to internal and external growth of IST Research, including business and operational development, program management and execution and policy creation and implementation.

The addition of Dalton rounds out the expansion of the IST Research leadership and technology team, part of a larger corporate reorganization accelerated when the company received additional funding in 2016. That expansion includes Michael Paley, who joined IST Research in November 2015 and was named president in April 2016; Madison Bahmer, who joined the company as chief technology officer in December 2015; and Greg Lee, who joined in December 2014 and was named executive vice president of Product Development in January 2017.

Dalton brings nearly 20 years of experience in U.S. Army intelligence, defense contracting, data analytics and project management/implementation to IST Research. Most recently, Dalton served as senior director at nContext, a unit of Sierra Nevada Corporation, where she oversaw program management and operations for both federal and commercial clients.

Prior to that, Dalton worked as a defense contractor as part of the Department of Defense's Joint Improvised Explosive Device Defeat Organization (JIDO, formerly called JIEDDO). Within that role, Dalton focused on using technology to access the data behind the IED network, including pinpointing its bomb makers, financiers, deployment patterns and other relevant identifiers. She was instrumental in establishing the Multi Agency Collaboration Environment (MACE), which addresses data-sharing challenges throughout the federal government.

Earlier in her career, Dalton spent more than 10 years as a military intelligence officer for the U.S. Army, where she was educated in intelligence, data analytics and program management. During that time she began to collaborate with IST Research founder and CEO Ryan Paterson, who was a Marine integrating a data sharing program into the Army as U.S. forces were being deployed into Iraq.

"I have known Amy as a respected leader in military intelligence and data analytics-driven contract work for nearly 15 years," said Ryan Paterson, founder and CEO, IST Research. "Her insights will provide immediate benefit to the company as we continue a pattern of rapid growth."

"The most meaningful work I have done during my career is that I have done with and for the military and federal agencies to protect human lives and push forward justice for populations without a voice," said Dalton. "I have watched what IST Research has accomplished over the years, and the time was finally right for me to join the company. I very much look forward to helping expand the important work we do, and to make sure we're prepared to scale our success."

By collecting, analyzing, and visualizing both online data and data collected directly from affected populations, IST Research gains insights to help identify people and methods involved in human trafficking as well as other complex real-world issues, such as understanding the online tactics of extremist terrorists, monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of international aid programs, and corroborating the effectiveness of cease-fire agreements.

About IST Research

Founded in 2008, IST Research was created to explore the possibilities created by the development of technology within new and challenging operational environments. The company's Pulse platform fosters understanding of hard to reach communities by providing insight into their thinking and engaging them in two-way conversations to gain a comprehensive understanding of complex human security challenges. Pulse is a proven technology that addresses today's complex, global problems. An Inc. 5000 company headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, IST Research is privately funded. The company was honored in March 2017 with an Elastic Cause Award for its technology-led humanitarian efforts. For more information, please visit www.istresearch.com.

