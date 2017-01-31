Istation Announces Agreement with Clever

Istation and Clever have signed an agreement to simplify student logins and provide secure data integration for Istation customers

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Istation, a leading provider of educational technology for pre-K through 12th-grade students, announced today an agreement with Clever to simplify and secure online learning for today's students.

Under the terms of the agreement, Clever and Istation will work together to ensure that Istation customers have access to the Clever Platform, including single sign-on capabilities.

The Clever Platform allows simple and secure integration of Istation's products with a school's Student Information Systems (SIS). It also allows users to access programs like Istation through single sign-on via Clever Instant Login.

Istation is a global leader among comprehensive e-learning programs, helping pre-K through 12th-grade students with accurate assessments, engaging curriculum and trusted teacher tools. Along with Istation's highly interactive digital curriculum, teachers also have access to a library of thousands of lessons perfect for instructing small groups or an entire class. Comprehensive reports are immediately available for educators, administrators and parents.

"We are excited to announce a more robust partnership with Clever," said Sandra Thomas, President and COO of Istation. "Both companies are doing important work by making it easier for students and teachers to access the resources they need. Our number one goal is to support educators in accelerating learning outcomes. We are eager to do everything we can to simplify the use of technology in schools."

Istation and Clever are at the beginning stages of technology integration. Pilot testing is expected this spring with a full launch anticipated before the start of the 2017-2018 school year.

About Istation

Istation is an award-winning e-learning program used by more than four million students across the world. Known for its accurate assessments, engaging curriculum and trusted teacher tools, Istation helps students in prekindergarten through 12th grade achieve academic growth. The Istation program is available in reading, math and Spanish. Since its founding in 1998, Dallas-based Istation has seen tremendous growth. The company's animated program is now helping students learn to read and grow academically in 48 states and several countries.