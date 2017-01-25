Istation Now Available for Android Devices

Istation's award-winning education technology program is now available in the Google Play Store for Android devices

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Istation's computer-adaptive reading, math and Spanish program is now compatible with Android devices and available for download in the Google Play Store. Android compatibility helps complete Istation's goal of being available on any device, in any setting and for any scholar in the world. The Istation program is already available on iPads, Chromebooks, Macs and PCs.

Istation will be compatible with Android tablets running Android. This means that especially popular tablet devices such as those on the Samsung and Lenovo platforms will be able to access Istation through seamless interaction via the Google Play Store.

Students will be able to learn at their own pace as they interact with Istation's cast of animated characters as well as swipe and touch their way through hundreds of instructional hours and activities on tablets. Children with cognitive learning challenges and disabilities will be able to intuitively navigate and engage with Istation's educational content using a tablet's flexible design and simple touch-screen technology.

For schools that embrace affordable educational technology, Istation is an award-winning solution that streamlines instruction and assessments with instantaneous and continuous access to data. Istation's all-in-one educational technology combines computer-adaptive assessments, animated and interactive instruction, real-time reports and support for intervention.

Already used by millions of students throughout the United States and several countries, Istation facilitates learning in a fun, interactive way that motivates students to participate.

About Istation

Known for its accurate assessments, engaging curriculum and trusted teacher tools, Istation helps students in prekindergarten-12th grade achieve academic growth. Istation's computer-adaptive assessments (known as ISIP™) immediately place students on personalized instructional paths unique to their needs. An animated, game-like interface effectively engages students so well, they don't even realize they're being evaluated. Along with its highly interactive digital curriculum, Istation provides teachers with access to thousands of lessons perfect for instructing small groups or an entire class. Comprehensive progress reports are also immediately available for educators, administrators and parents. Since its founding in 1998, Dallas-based Istation has seen tremendous growth. The company's animated learning program now helps students throughout the United States and several countries learn and grow.

