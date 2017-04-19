Istation Wins Multi-Level, Multi-Subject BESSIE Award

Istation earns recognition from ComputED Gazette's 23rd Annual Best Educational Software Awards

DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - ComputED Gazette named Istation, a comprehensive e-learning program, as the 2017 winner of the Multi-Level, Multi-Subject Best Educational Software Award (BESSIE).

"Istation is thrilled to be acknowledged for the fifth consecutive year by ComputED Gazette," said Richard Collins, Istation Chairman and CEO. "It is fantastic to be awarded across levels and across subjects! Our goal is to transform the lives of pre-K to 12th grade students through our instructional technologies and diagnostic tools. We are appreciative to ComputED Gazette for this award."

Now in their 23rd year, the ComputED Gazette's BESSIE Awards target innovative and content-rich programs and websites that provide parents and teachers with the technology to foster educational excellence. Submissions are judged on academic content, technical merit, subject approach and system management.

Istation also received three BESSIE awards in 2016. The program was chosen as the winner for Early Learning Reading, Early Elementary Reading Skills, and Multi-Level Reading Skills.

