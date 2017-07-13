IT Leadership Expert Maryfran Johnson Expands Role to Bring Enhanced Member Services to the CIO Executive Council from IDG

Longtime editor and conference moderator will continue overseeing content for CIO 100 Symposium, CIO Perspectives event series as well as CIO 100 and CIO Hall of Fame awards programs

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - The CIO Executive Council (CEC) from IDG -- providing strategic tech leadership development to the world's most influential organizations -- is excited to welcome Maryfran Johnson to her newly appointed role as executive director of CIO programs for IDG (click to tweet). Maryfran brings more than two decades of CIO leadership expertise and event content management to CEC members through virtual and in-person events, providing enhanced education and member collaboration.

"Working closely with the CIO and IT leadership community is a great honor for all of us at IDG," said Johnson. "This new role is a natural extension of the leadership connections and networking opportunities I'm privileged to offer today at our many CIO events."

Maryfran has a history of building trusted relationships with CIOs and IT leaders by helping them elevate their roles within their organizations, both as editor-in-chief of CIO magazine and Computerworld, and most recently as editor-in-chief of CIO Events. She also served as an adjunct research analyst in the IT Executive Programs division of International Data Corp (IDC), a sister company to IDG. As executive director of CIO programs, she will continue developing agendas, recruiting speakers and moderating the CIO 100 Symposium and Awards and CIO Perspectives regional events. She will also maintain her connections with tech innovators and business leaders as director of the CIO 100 and CIO Hall of Fame awards programs.

Maryfran will strengthen the CEC's personal and professional enrichment programs and services and collaborate on creating engagement opportunities for CEC members at IDG's CIO events, including AGENDA18. Additionally, she will be a resource for CEC members through the CEC Executive Connections and Brand Management Services.

"I've had the pleasure of working closely with Maryfran for the last seven years and consider her CIO relationships and deep understanding of their challenges and needs as second to none," notes Adam Dennison, IDG SVP, CIO Publisher, and General Manager, IDG Events and CIO Executive Council. "The CEC team and our members are lucky to have her as a resource on many tech leadership areas, from IT innovation to business trends such as digital transformation."

