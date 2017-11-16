IT Lockdowns During Holiday Shopping Season Cause Cyber Security Risks for Retailers

Lieberman Software Warns There is No Offseason in IT Security; Security Improvements and Continuous Compliance Must Occur Year Round

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Nov 16, 2017) - The holiday shopping season, which kicks off each year at Thanksgiving, also ironically marks an annual "IT freeze" period for retailers. During this time, no new cyber security tools or IT projects are implemented.

However, Lieberman Software Corporation warns retailers that when it comes to cyber security, there is no holiday season. Criminal hackers and nation-state attackers don't care what time of year it is. They may use the IT freeze to exploit retailers' unmanaged privileged accounts and other security vulnerabilities, and steal their customers' financial information.

"The lesson of the Equifax data breach is that credentials and security patches must be actively managed all the time," explained Philip Lieberman, cybersecurity expert and President of Lieberman Software Corporation. "Therefore, IT lockdowns might be the absolute worst security strategy that a retailer could follow."

"Obviously, the busiest sales season of the year is not the time to replace point of sale systems or upgrade databases," Lieberman continued. "The potential disruptions would outweigh any benefits. On the other hand, most retailers already have poor IT security, just waiting to be taken advantage of by criminal hackers. The introduction of essential IT security technology can be implemented quickly and with minimal disruption to business operations. This is assuming that the correct security solution is selected -- one that is automated, mature and scalable to the retailer's enterprise environment."

Interactively Remediate Insecure IT Environments

Lieberman Software develops the Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense Suite, which provides IT professionals with automated countermeasures against cyber attacks. Lieberman RED helps organizations rebuild compromised environments, and then implement continuous automated controls to limit the damage of future cyber attacks.

"The purpose of Lieberman RED is to interactively clean up poorly built and run IT environments, and then upgrade the human and system processes to make them resilient against the best attackers on the planet by adding privileged access controls," Lieberman said. "All of the tools and processes for reengineering existing companies into strong cyber defense organizations are provided in the package of services and technology delivered by Lieberman Software and our partners."

To learn more about Lieberman RED request a demo at https://liebsoft.com/request-a-demo/. You can also download the white paper How Privilege Management Helps Meet PCI DSS Compliance for details on how Lieberman RED can help retailers secure their privileged identities and meet the privileged access control requirements of PCI-DSS.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software provides cyber defense products which remediate intrusions that penetrate the network perimeter. The Lieberman RED - Rapid Enterprise Defense™ Suite focuses on different areas of cyber security, systems configuration and privileged identity management to successfully analyze and remediate compromised environments. The suite provides automated countermeasures against sophisticated cyber attacks to reduce losses to acceptable levels, even during constant attack. For more information, visit https://liebsoft.com, or follow us on Twitter @liebsoft or LinkedIn.

