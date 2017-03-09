IT Pros: Lifesize Welcomes You to Stress-free Live Streaming

Lifesize Live Stream gives organizations cost-effective, flexible and secure HD streaming to connect with audiences across multiple locations

AUSTIN, TX--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - Lifesize®, a global innovator of video conferencing technology, today announced Lifesize® Live Stream. The latest addition to the cloud-based Lifesize application is a simple, flexible and secure solution to live stream company meetings, executive updates, training sessions and more with high-definition, broadcast quality. With Lifesize Live Stream, IT professionals now have even more ways to effectively enable their organizations to easily and powerfully connect and collaborate, all through one easy-to-use solution, furthering their investment and lowering their total cost of ownership.

Lifesize Live Stream delivers unparalleled flexibility, allowing IT administrators to enable an unlimited number of Lifesize virtual meeting rooms to simultaneously live stream events with up to 10,000 viewers and 50 video-enabled sites per event. A simple, single click allows moderators to start a presentation and users to join an event from any location, browser or device.

This new tool also raises the bar for live streaming with unmatched value by allowing organizations to pay based on usage. With the Lifesize Live Stream pricing model, users no longer have to worry about getting locked into a fixed package or trying to predict how many events will take place and how many viewers will attend. Instead, organizations can grow as they go, using and expanding their hours as needed.

Additionally, Lifesize Live Stream allows organizations to say goodbye to one-sided events. To promote active participation from audience members, Lifesize Live Stream offers a real-time Q&A feature that lets viewers ask questions directly from the live streaming page. Coupled with Lifesize® Record & Share (formerly Lifesize Amplify), the tool also allows one-click recording of any event, which can be shared with absent viewers later and housed in a personal video library.

"Ease of use is the biggest advantage for us with Lifesize Live Stream. In any school district, it takes a lot of time and energy to get a new tool up and running, but Lifesize Live Stream has been a pleasant surprise. Moving forward, we plan to use the tool to connect students and administrators across our campuses for board meetings, trainings and even graduations," said Larry Muston, senior telecom technician at Aldine Independent School District, a school district that serves more than 70,000 students in Houston, Texas. "Lifesize makes it as easy as possible for the administrator. For example, streaming addresses stay with a meeting room until you disable it, which means I don't need to re-issue links repeatedly to users who stream on a regular basis. It's very simple."

"For IT, connecting an organization from end-to-end is a challenge when users are geographically distributed and operating on different devices," said Craig Malloy, CEO at Lifesize. "Designed to make event streaming as simple as possible, Lifesize Live Stream provides the flexibility, security and cost-effectiveness that allows organizations of any size to reach their audiences and engage with them in a meaningful way."

With Lifesize Live Stream, organizations and their IT admins can:

Enable unlimited simultaneous events with up to 10,000 viewers and 50 video-enabled sites per event.

Deliver professional broadcast streaming quality through Lifesize HD camera and phone systems for any conference room paired with the cloud-based Lifesize application.

Easily monitor and report on utilization, attendance and Q&A transcript from an admin console.

Automatically generate an invitation link for viewers and set viewing permissions (public, private, group-only).

Record and share both video and content or build a personal video library with Lifesize Record & Share.

Maximize value with a grow-as-you-go pricing structure.

Enable viewing from a variety of browsers (Chrome, Firefox, Safari, Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge) and mobile devices (iOS and Android).

Lifesize Live Stream is available for purchase with a Lifesize Enterprise or Premium subscription plan as of today.

Additional Information

Learn more about Lifesize Live Stream with this video.

Read more about streaming and recording here.

For more information about Lifesize, please visit www.lifesize.com

Experience the Lifesize cloud-based application with a free 14-day trial

Like Lifesize on Facebook: facebook.com/lifesizeHD

Follow @lifesizeHD on Twitter

Join other customers for collaboration, advocacy and insights at community.lifesize.com

About Lifesize

At Lifesize, we understand the power of connecting people to make the workplace great. For more than a decade, Lifesize has been at the forefront of video collaboration, delivering high-quality solutions designed to bring people together. We combine a best-in-class, cloud-based video conferencing experience, with award-winning, easy-to-use devices that are designed for any conference room so you can connect to anyone, anywhere. It's a meeting experience like no other. Our video conferencing solutions are designed for the demands of today's modern enterprise, yet fully accessible to businesses of any size. For more information, visit www.lifesize.com or follow the company @LifesizeHD.

Lifesize and the Lifesize logo are trademarks of Lifesize, Inc. and may be registered. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132511/Images/Lifesize_Live_Stream_Admin_Console-01e5a90b93b889d8afe2366146ae47a8.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132511/Images/Lifesize_Live_Stream_with_Screen_Sharing_and_QA-4bbe8d7ab1c481ddb2877479afae21c7.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/8/11G132511/Images/Lifesize_Live_Stream_Web_Console-775412ec5b81b0ab93eb17c790adea04.jpg

Embedded Video Available: http://www.youtube.com/embed/oMkL0TH7z3c