ITA and SAVO Release Whitepaper on Driving Customer Engagements with Agile Selling

New whitepaper offers advice how to leverage Agile Selling to meet the demands of the modern buyer

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) and SAVO are pleased to announce the release of a whitepaper that outlines how Agile Selling helps companies overcome the challenges in today's B2B sales marketplace.

According to recent research by CEB, these challenges arise because today's sales processes are longer and more complex than ever:

6.8 stakeholders are now involved in the average B2B deal

57% of the buying process is complete before a sales person gets involved

51% of B2B decision-makers are not willing to advocate for the purchase

This whitepaper provides justification for simplifying the customer journey and outlines how taking an Agile Selling approach can help streamline your processes.

From SAVO's perspective, Agile Selling is a critical strategy to overcome the roadblocks in today's selling environment. "The B2B buying process is fundamentally different today than it was even two years ago, with more decision makers involved and buyers self-educated. The B2B sales approach needs a radical overhaul to keep pace," asserts Kelly Dotson, Chief Marketing Officer at SAVO. "Companies who embrace the new realities of a hidden buying cycle can leverage it to their advantage. Agile Selling helps salespeople pivot based on a buyer's journey that is more dynamic and less transparent than ever."

ITA agrees that changing market dynamics impact the way businesses are run, and companies need to be proactive about finding ways to adapt. "We are excited to have partnered with SAVO on this important topic. We hear from our members regularly about the challenges they face as they scale their organization, particularly as it relates to the sales cycle and driving new business," said Julia Kanouse, Senior Vice President of Membership and Marketing at ITA. "Working with companies like SAVO to bring new methods and cutting-edge ideas to the forefront of the conversation, and helps our members continue to thrive and grow."

Access the full Agile Selling whitepaper here.

About ITA

The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) scales Illinois tech companies. With innovative resources that connect members to the local tech ecosystem, build their talent networks and create visibility for their brands, ITA is growing the local tech community. Founded in 2005 and supporting 500+ growth and late stage tech companies, ITA has a rich history of driving business forward. For more information, visit illinoistech.org, follow @ITAbuzz on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.

About SAVO

SAVO is the leader in the sales enablement market having pioneered the sales enablement category since its founding in 1999. The SAVO sales enablement platform powers a broad range of sales enablement capabilities including prescriptive content, guided selling and custom engagement tools, which drive more predictable sales results. Learn about how more than 600,000 sales and marketing professionals leverage SAVO today at www.savogroup.com.