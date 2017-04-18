ITA Announces Winners of Spring Tech Challenge Events

Three college and five high school students awarded top honors at ITA's programming skills competition

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Today the Illinois Technology Association (ITA) awarded cash prizes and scholarships to eight students across two Tech Challenge programming skills competitions. The competitions were held the first two weeks of April in conjunction with Information Technology Month. Tech Challenge is a programming and coding skills competition focused on developing and driving tech talent to Chicago.

The ITA Teaser Tech Challenge, presented by Bosch, provided university students the opportunity to compete for cash prizes. The exam was administered virtually and gave participants a preview of the larger Tech Challenge program administered each fall by ITA, which draws nearly 800 students.

"Although we are making progress through programs like the Tech Challenge, the war for tech talent continues to rage," said Julia Kanouse, CEO, ITA. "Expanding our collegiate-level Tech Challenge program to provide students with more chances to practice their skills while simultaneously exposing them to the tech scene in Chicago is a win for both the students and our members."

Nearly 300 students took the exam this April. Congratulations to the 2017 Teaser Tech Challenge winners:

Animesh, Georgia Institute of Technology Goutham, The University of Chicago Akashdeep, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Concurrently, to the collegiate-level program, ITA launched a high school tech challenge to engage and expose local high school students to programming, as a career choice. In a limited release of the program, 40 students participated. Congratulations to the 2017 High School Tech Challenge winners:

Nikhil, Whitney M. Young Magnet High School Akhil, Whitney M. Young Magnet High School Edward, Whitney M. Young Magnet High School Harvey, Kalamazoo Area Mathematics and Science Center John, St. Ignatius College Prep

"The goal of our high school program was to create a new way for young people to gain insight and exposure to the world of programming. Because of the opportunities that a STEM education creates and the success of our university program, we felt the time was right to expand to the high school level," said Trisha Degg, director of talent programs, ITA. "We are excited to see our high school level program continue to grow and expand."

Thank you to kCura for providing the prizes for the winners.

Participating universities included:

Blackburn College Carnegie Mellon University DePaul University Dev Bootcamp Dominican University Georgia Institute of Technology Illinois Institute of Technology Illinois State University Indiana University Bloomington Loyola University Chicago Milwaukee School of Engineering Missouri University of Science & Technology National Institute of Technology North Central College Northern Illinois University Northwestern University Purdue University Rose Hulman Institute of Technology Saint Louis University St. Ambrose University SUNY Polytechnic Institute The University of Chicago The University of Illinois at Chicago University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign University of Iowa University of Pennsylvania Washington University in St. Louis

Participating High Schools included:

Jones College Prep Kalamazoo Area Mathematics and Science Center Lake View High School Lane Technical College Prep High School Northside College Preparatory High School Oak Forest High School Palatine High School Poolesville High School St. Ignatius College Prep Theodore Roosevelt High School Von Steuben Metropolitan High School William Fremd High School Whitney M. Young Magnet High School

