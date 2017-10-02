ITA IoT Council Releases Fourth Edition of Internet of Things Inventory

IoT Inventory grows over 20% in three months, demonstrating tremendous Midwest growth in the Internet of Things sector

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - October 02, 2017) - The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) today announced the release of the fourth edition of the Midwest IoT Inventory Report: the report that catalogs and categorizes Internet of Things (IoT) companies in the Midwest. The Inventory was created by the ITA's IoT Council to formalize and visualize IoT's expanding presence in the Midwest.

The latest edition of the Inventory includes over 145 companies, up from 120 in the June 2017 edition. New companies were added that have recently raised their profile and presence in the IoT market by establishing a clear commitment to creating, selling or implementing IoT solutions. Companies in the Inventory range from those founded in the past few years and with fewer than 50 employees, to others with more than 10,000 employees and a strong presence in Illinois since the late 1960s.

24 new companies were added to the Inventory since the third release in June 2017. Additionally, this edition brings renowned regional universities to the forefront by highlighting innovative IoT companies that have emerged from these institutions for the first time. The new companies listed in the inventory include:

"The IoT Council has hit its stride with the tremendous growth in the sector all the while bringing immense awareness to the Midwest as an epicenter of IoT innovation," said Julia Kanouse, CEO, ITA. "The addition of 24 new companies to the inventory signaling over 20% growth in less than three months and the incorporation of our Midwestern university-born IoT leaders in this release are both confirmation that IoT has taken flight here in Illinois and beyond."

To be considered for inclusion in the Inventory, companies had to meet one of two geographical criteria, either:

Being headquartered in Chicagoland or the Midwest, or Having a primary IoT facility or a significant employee population and customer base in Chicagoland or the Midwest.

The companies represented in the Inventory represent the leading edge of IoT in the Midwest. The ITA and its IoT Council are dedicated to helping current and future Midwest IoT companies achieve their goals through programming, support systems and peer-to-peer collaboration. Midwest companies that believe they should be represented in the inventory should submit their information for review.

To learn more or download the full report visit itaiotcouncil.com. Also, attend the upcoming IoT Summit Chicago on October 18th and 19th and experience Midwest IoT in action.

