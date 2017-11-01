ITA Releases 2017 Salary & Benefits Survey Results

The Chicago tech sector continues YOY growth with over 70% of respondents looking to add to staff in the next six months

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) announced today the release of its 2017 Salary & Benefits Survey Report. With over 100 local growth stage tech companies contributing to the survey, it contains salary information for over 111 job titles. Respondents spanned a broad range of company sizes, industry sectors and geographies.

The report also provides benefits benchmarking data. In today's tight talent market, benefits and perks are being weighed by candidates in job offers more than ever before. The survey found that work-life balance perks remained an area of great importance. In that regard, 93% offer work from home benefits and 88% of respondents provide flexible work hours. This flexibility is up from 60% of firms providing these perks last year.

Among other survey highlights:

.NET developers have the highest median salary of all developers at $104,219, edging out Ruby developers, who had the highest median salary in 2016.

We saw an uptick for Chief Revenue Officers with a median salary of $225,559, the highest of the C-Suite, showing an increased focus on sales leadership.

Talent continues to be top of mind, with companies looking for strong leadership in Chief Human Resources Officers with $205,667 median salary.

Other median executive salaries in 2016 included $199,930 for CTOs, $184,000 for CPOs, and $210,512 for CMOs.

"This year's survey results demonstrate an ever-more competitive Chicago tech-sector where firms are having to raise the package stakes to land talent," said Trisha Degg, ITA, VP, Talent Programs. "The Salary & Benefits survey remains a crucial tool for these technology leaders to offer complete and competent packages that secure highly-skilled, motivated and top-line talent."

The 2017 report was produced with long-time partner Objective Paradigm for the salary component. For the first time in this edition, ITA also partnered Assurance to provide robust employee benefits information. In addition to the new benefits insights, the report provides a breakdown of compensation statistics by job title, company revenue and more, including average, median, minimum and maximum salary and non-salary compensation for each job category. It is available at no charge to members who participated in the survey, $499 for ITA members and $999 for non-members.

For more information, email trisha@illinoistech.org.

About ITA

The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) scales Illinois tech companies. With innovative resources that allow members to collaborate with each other, build their talent networks and elevate their local and national presence, ITA is the region's strongest advocate for fostering innovation and growth. Founded in 2005 and supporting 500-plus growth-stage tech companies, ITA has a rich history of driving business forward. For more information, visit illinoistech.org, follow @ITAbuzz on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.