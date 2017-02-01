ITA Talent Director Joins Board of Expanding Your Horizons Chicago

Partnership is key part of ITA strategy to expand STEM programming and support

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) announced today that Trisha Degg, Director of Talent Programs at ITA, joined the board of Expanding Your Horizons' (EYH) Chicago chapter. EYH is a one day symposium for middle school girls to engage in exciting and diverse experiences that science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) careers have to offer. Volunteers from the Chicago STEM community organize short, hands-on workshops to directly engage with the girls at a critical time in their development.

EYH is one of several local STEM organizations that the ITA supports. Others include:

Chicago Tech Academy (ChiTech) -- a non-profit, 4-year contract school located in University Village. ChiTech seeks to increase the number of minority and low-income students that pursue science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) in college and careers.

Girl Develop IT -- a nonprofit organization that exists to provide affordable and judgment-free opportunities for women interested in learning web and software development

Year Up -- provides a free, one-year, intensive training program, empowering low-income young adults to succeed in professional careers and higher education

"I'm honored to be joining the local board of Expanding Your Horizons," said Degg. "ITA is invested in growing the pipeline of tech talent in Chicago. Although we have programs to help our members with tech talent acquisition, we know that we can't do it alone. Finding and partnering with great organizations like EYH and ChiTech Academy expands our reach, increases the pipeline and diversity of talent in Chicago and provides these organizations with the exposure they need to the local tech community."

To learn more about the organizations ITA supports, visit: illinoistech.org/industry-impact.

About the Illinois Technology Association

The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) scales Illinois tech companies. With innovative resources that connect members to the local tech ecosystem, build their talent networks and create visibility for their brands, ITA is growing the local tech community. Founded in 2005 and supporting 500+ growth and late stage tech companies, ITA has a rich history of driving business forward. For more information, visit illinoistech.org, follow @ITAbuzz on Twitter or find us on LinkedIn.