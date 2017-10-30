ITA Tech Challenge Reaches 61 Universities in 2017

The success of this year's virtual component dictates an expansion of the initiative in 2018

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - The Illinois Technology Association (ITA) held its eighth annual ITA Tech Challenge programming skills competition on Saturday, October 28.

The ITA Tech Challenge, presented by Trustwave, began in September with qualifying exams held on campus and shared virtually with a total of 61 participating universities. Students were challenged to solve an exam using their languages of choice, such as C++, C#, JavaScript, Python and PHP. Of the almost 600 who took the initial challenge, 50 qualifying students accepted and traveled to downtown Chicago to take the Final Challenge and compete for $12,500 in prizes.

The top 50 students also had the opportunity to interview with several Chicago technology firms who are looking to hire interns and entry-level employees.

"We are proud to sponsor the ITA Tech Challenge," said Darshini Brown, senior vice president of human resources at Trustwave. "Attracting elite coding talent will remain an important initiative for fueling technological advances and our continued growth in cybersecurity. With a rapidly evolving tech scene, Chicago will also rely on young coders recognizing the city's many advantages including a world-class transportation system and affordable living as they look to establish careers."

"With the support of our local tech companies and sponsors, we've expanded the reach of the challenge year after year," said Trisha Degg, ITA vice president of talent programs. "The sponsoring companies also provide exceptional job and interview opportunities as well as illuminate the capability of the Chicago tech sector for both talent locally and nationally."

Congratulations to the 2017 ITA Tech Challenge Top 10:

Jingbo, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - $5,000 Yu, Georgia Institute of Technology - $2,000 Mihai-Iulian, University of Chicago - $1,000 Majid, Georgia Institute of Technology - $1,000 Yuan, Georgia Institute of Technology - $1,000 Samuel, Washington University in St. Louis - $500 Animesh, Georgia Institute of Technology - $500 Thomas, Carnegie Mellon University - $500 Zihan, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign - $500 Mason, Georgia Institute of Technology - $500

This year's ITA Tech Challenge participating universities with both on-site and virtual challenges include:

Georgia Institute of Technology

Illinois Institute of Technology

Indiana University, Bloomington

Lewis University

Loyola University

Northern Illinois University

Northwestern University

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology

Saint Louis University

University of Chicago

University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

University of Illinois at Chicago

Washington University in St. Louis

Universities that participated only virtually include:

Arizona University

Boston University

Carnegie Mellon University

Chicago State University

Cornell University

Dallas Theological Seminary

DePaul University

Dominican University

Duke University

Elmhurst College

Gateway Technical College

Harvey Mudd College

Illinois State University

Iowa State University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Michigan State University

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Missouri University of Science & Technology

Montana State University

New Jersey Institute of Technology

New York University

Northeastern University

Northwest University

Olin College

Purdue University, Northwest

Purdue University, West Lafayette

Roosevelt University

St. Ambrose University

St. Xavier University

Stanford University

Tennessee State University

The University of Edinburgh

The University of Texas at Austin

The University of Texas at Dallas

University of Arkansas Fayetteville

University of California, San Diego

University of California, Berkeley

University of Florida

University of Georgia

University of Maryland, College Park

University of Memphis

University of Michigan

University of North Carolina

University of Pennsylvania

University of Pittsburgh

University of Washington

Virginia Commonwealth University

Washington State University

Thank you to all of this year's sponsors that helped make the ITA Tech Challenge possible, especially Platinum sponsor Trustwave. Gold sponsors include: CCC Information Services, Conversant, Corptax, Enova, IMC, Morningstar, Motorola Solutions and PEAK6. Silver sponsors include: AT&T, Cars.com, Grubhub, Peapod, Uptake and Workiva

