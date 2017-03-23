Itafos Engages Leading Investor Relations Firm The Blueshirt Group

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - Itafos (TSX VENTURE:IFOS) ("Itafos" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Blueshirt Group, LLC ("Blueshirt"), an investor relations firm. Blueshirt has been appointed as an investor relations consultant to Itafos for an initial two year term and will provide investor relations, marketing and communications services for, and on behalf of, the Company.

"We believe The Blueshirt Group is an ideal partner to help us raise our visibility with investors, analysts and the financial media. Our unique position in recommissioning Itafos-Arraias, our world class integrated SSP operation in Brazil, offers attractive near-term financial prospects and positions us favorably to continue the implementation of our business plan including the development of our other attractive phosphate assets," said Brian Zatarain, Chief Executive Officer of Itafos.

Pursuant to the agreement, Blueshirt will receive a monthly retainer of US$10,500, and be reimbursed for approved expenses. The Company will pay for the services of Blueshirt out of immediately available funds. The agreement may be terminated by either party on 30 days' prior written notice to the other party. Blueshirt is based in San Francisco, CA and does not have any direct interest in Itafos or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.

The appointment of Blueshirt is subject to the requisite filings with and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Itafos

Itafos (TSX VENTURE:IFOS) is focused on becoming a significant integrated producer of phosphate based fertilizers and related products. Itafos has an experienced team with significant experience in the business of fertilizer operations, management, marketing and finance. Itafos owns and operates the Itafos-Arraias SSP Operations, which consists of an integrated fertilizer producing facility comprised of a phosphate mine, a mill, a beneficiation plant, a sulphuric acid plant, an SSP plant and a granulation plant and related infrastructure located in central Brazil. Itafos' exploration portfolio includes a number of additional projects in Brazil, including the Santana Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in close proximity to the largest fertilizer market of Mato Grosso State and animal feed market of Pará State, and the Araxá Project, a high-grade rare earth elements, niobium and phosphate deposit located in close proximity to two operating mines, therefore benefiting from existing local infrastructure. In addition, Itafos owns an approximate 31.3% interest in GB Minerals Ltd. which owns the Farim Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Guinea Bissau and an approximate 29.6% interest in Stonegate Agricom Ltd. which owns the Paris Hills Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Idaho, United States and the Mantaro Project, a high-grade phosphate deposit located in Peru.

About The Blueshirt Group

The Blueshirt Group provides capital markets expertise and strategic financial and media relations counsel to growth companies and venture capital firms globally. Founded in 1999, The Blueshirt Group has earned its reputation as a leader in investor relations (IR), financial communications, financial media relations and crisis management.

For more information, please visit http://www.blueshirtgroup.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.