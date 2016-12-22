Italian Restaurant's Makeover Refreshes Dining Options in Chevy Chase, Maryland

Courtyard Chevy Chase Looks Forward to 2017 Events at Newly Renovated Trattoria 5520

CHEVY CHASE, MD--(Marketwired - Dec 22, 2016) - A new look is being revealed at the Courtyard Chevy Chase, as the first steps in an expansive renovation project are completed and new ones are set to begin.

Adding bold designs to a fun and inviting destination in Friendship Heights, total renovation of the hotel's Italian restaurant Trattoria 5520 and 3,000 square feet of event space is now complete.

Unique among Marriott's Courtyard brand, the Chevy Chase hotel features a full-service restaurant and lounge, open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner with evening room service available. The restaurant also serves Starbucks® beverages and the Trattoria Bar provides a relaxed setting so guests can unwind with a glass of wine, their favorite beer or cocktail.

Creating a relaxed atmosphere while being intuitively service-oriented, the Chevy Chase hotel offers event planners in Maryland the opportunity to take advantage of chic new gathering spaces while surrounded by legendary Marriott service. Whether planning an indoor or outdoor event, the hotel is setting the standard high. Featuring an additional 3,000 square feet of outdoor space, the venue also has a 1,200-square-foot tent with full temperature control for summer and winter occasions, cathedral window side panels and chandeliers to add an elegant touch to wedding celebrations and special events. Setting the stage for budget-friendly business meetings and seminars, wedding receptions and parties, the hotel's event space is complimented by professional on-site catering.

Opening in 2009, the Courtyard Chevy Chase is committed to environmental sustainability and was the first LEED-Certified hotel in Montgomery County, Maryland. Now, with a refreshing new lobby renovation also scheduled for completion by the end of December, the hotel is fully prepared to book 2017 events. In addition to full-service catering, the Courtyard has a team of event planning professionals to help with everything from planning and budgeting to catering and setup.

Renovation of the lodging's 226 guest accommodations is set to begin February 1, 2017 in the final leg of this extensive makeover.

About the Courtyard Chevy Chase

The Courtyard Chevy Chase welcomes guests with refreshing concepts so they can break away from business as usual in an open and relaxed atmosphere with thoughtful amenities and comfortable accommodations. Conveniently located just steps from the Friendship Heights Metro Station, guests enjoy Red Line access to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Union Station. Whether traveling for business or sightseeing Washington, D.C., everything from free Wi-Fi and Marriott luxury bedding to on-site dining and flexible event space is close at hand. Awarded the 2016 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, the Courtyard Chevy Chase also features a seasonal outdoor pool and patio, fully-equipped fitness center, interactive GoBoard technology and a business center with boarding pass printing station.