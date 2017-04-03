ITC Hits ProMat in Full Force

Johnnie Caldwell and ITC Executive Staff to Launch New Products at ProMat

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - ProMat -- International Technical Coatings (ITC) is at ProMat this week with its entire executive staff, as well as a full sales team and new featured products to see as the industry's biggest trade show kicks off in Chicago. Demonstrating its strength and commitment to its leadership position in the material handling industry, Founder and Owner Johnnie Caldwell will be in booth #S2452 along with President and CEO Faruk Gole, COO AriAnne Sproat and CFO Kathy Hanrahan. This executive team works closely with its entire staff from top to bottom to ensure a team atmosphere and an environment that empowers its employees to learn and grow with the company.

"ITC was built on a foundation of hard work and a drive for excellence and we are very proud of the executive team we have assembled to lead our company," said Johnnie Caldwell, founder and owner of ITC. "We are pleased to be out in full force here at ProMat, where we can demonstrate the strength of our products, our evolving business as well as these great industry leaders we are so lucky to work with every day."

In addition to the executive staff in attendance at ProMat, a few new components from ITC's product lineup will be available to be shown at the event, including the newest wire flue spacer for use in any racking system. This flue spacer meets all fire code standards for the management of space, and snaps easily into any material handling racking upright. Along with segments of the company's AFS fencing product line, which is also being announced at the show, ProMat 2017 is an exciting time for the company.

ITC's diverse customer base includes leading national chains such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Wal-Mart, IKEA, and a network of more than 2,500 distributors. With over 900,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution facilities strategically located in both the Western and Eastern halves of the United States, ITC services the U.S., Mexico and Canada. All ITC products are manufactured in the U.S., assuring the highest quality standards available in the industry.

