ITC Provides Architectural Fencing System for Sloan Park, Spring Training Home of World Champion Chicago Cubs

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - International Technical Coatings (ITC) today announced its technological advanced Architectural Fencing Systems (AFS Fencing) now surrounds Sloan Park, home of the World Champion Chicago Cubs spring training facility in Mesa, Arizona, just in time for the start of this year's spring activities.

The modern design, which wraps around the refurbished 15,000-seat capacity complex formerly known as Cubs field, was custom coated with Wrigley Green and is one of the newest and largest stadiums among the 10 Cactus League facilities in the Mesa metropolitan area.

"What an amazing opportunity it has been for ITC to provide not only the Cubs but the Mesa community with the highest quality fencing system in the industry. We believe ITC will continue to knock it out of the park as an industry leader with products like AFS Fencing and we're excited to see where it takes us in the future," said CEO, Faruk Gole.

AFS Fencing has been established as the highest quality fencing within the industry. With an innovative technology that ensures quality, durability, superior weather resistance and a maintenance free fence, ITC manufactures all its fencing products with a multi-layer powder coating process that can be custom configurable with various sizes and colors, to meet any customer requests.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL TECHNICAL COATINGS ("ITC")

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, International Technical Coatings (www.itcmfg.com) is the premier manufacturer of wire mesh products for the material handling and storage products industries. As one of the largest wire and steel fabricators in the United States, ITC manufactures a wide range of wire product including heavy and light duty wire mesh decking, dividers and flue spacers, gridwall/slatwall, POP displays, industrial and specialty drawn wire, custom wire and steel products, mine mesh, re-enforcing mesh, security fencing and roll formed products. In addition, ITC offers value-added services such as product design and engineering to meet the needs of distributors, mass merchants, retailers, archive storage providers, OEM's and third-party logistics providers.

