ITC Unveils Architectural Fencing Systems to the Material Handling Industry

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - ProMat -- International Technical Coatings (ITC) today introduced its renowned Architectural Fencing System (AFS) to the material handling industry, for multiple warehouse applications including safety, security and retention. ITC has long been established as a leading manufacturer of wire mesh in North America, and is now offering its AFS, which has never previously been offered to the material handling industry. Its unparalleled quality standards combined with innovative manufacturing technology has also produced the highest quality fencing system.

"In current applications, most projects use netting, which can flex and may not fully contain the load, where AFS keeps the load in place and won't let it flex into the flue space, which eliminates a significant problem," said Faruk Gole, CEO of ITC. "We believe that offering our un-matched fencing system to the warehouse environment will be a great step forward for our customers challenged to solve this problem."

When configuring a warehouse environment, one challenge that continues today is securing the back of a structure, keeping materials from being pushed off or falling from the back of racks. AFS from ITC securely adheres to rack systems, preventing products and materials from falling as well as provides safety assurance for the parts of the warehouse where smaller items are stored.

In addition, AFS is ideal for any area that needs to be fenced off in a warehouse to bring an extra level of security including high priced items, office space or safety precautions such as hazardous materials. Installed indoor and outdoor, AFS is customizable for any configuration, and features the following benefits:

Various sizes and custom configurations to fit any fencing specification

Maintenance Free

Aesthetically Pleasing

Versatile

Weather Resistant

Secure and Strong

Less Obtrusive

For more information on ITC and its products, click here: https://itcmfg.com/products/. To stay connected, follow ITC Manufacturing on LinkedIn and @ITCManuf on Twitter.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL TECHNICAL COATINGS ("ITC")

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, International Technical Coatings (www.itcmfg.com) is the premier manufacturer of wire mesh products for the material handling and storage products industries. As one of the largest wire and steel fabricators in the United States, ITC manufactures a wide range of wire product including heavy and light duty wire mesh decking, dividers and flue spacers, gridwall/slatwall, POP displays, industrial and specialty drawn wire, custom wire and steel products, mine mesh, re-enforcing mesh, security fencing and roll formed products. In addition, ITC offers value-added services such as product design and engineering to meet the needs of distributors, mass merchants, retailers, archive storage providers, OEM's and third-party logistics providers.