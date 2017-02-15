iTeknik Holding Corporation Announces Launch of new Website for its Big Rhino Agency Subsidiary

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Feb 15, 2017) - iTeknik Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : ITKH) announced today that it had launched, www.bigrhino.agency, a new website for its wholly owned subsidiary, Big Rhino Corporation.

In December, iTeknik Holding Corporation announced that it had acquired certain assets and hired marketing professionals to fully launch the operations of Big Rhino Corporation. iTeknik has now launched a website so clients, prospective clients and shareholders can get more information about Big Rhino's products and services. The new website uses the new URL format "(dot). Agency" instead of the more familiar "(dot). Com" to better take advantage of the newer search algorithms used by the search engines

Fred Wicks, the Company's Chairman and CEO said, "We encourage our investors and shareholders to go to Big Rhino's website to see its exciting Product offerings. Big Rhino uses some of the latest digital technology and produces very high quality videos. The web-site showcases some of the creative products that have been developed for our clients."

Kyle Eng, Big Rhino's President, stated, "Being part of iTeknik has really provided us with the resources to start building an exciting operating company. We have already signed twenty-four clients to use our services and we have several more prospects we are pursuing."

iTeknik Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : ITKH) trades on the OTC Pink Market and is classified Current Information, which is the top tier of the Pink Market. iTeknik recently posted its quarterly report for the 3-month period ending December 31, 2016. This was the last period before new operations began with Big Rhino Corporation. For quotes and market information on the company, visit: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ITKH/quote.

About iTeknik Holding Corporation

iTeknik Holding Corporation's strategy ( OTC PINK : ITKH) is to acquire fundamentally sound companies that are market accepted, scalable and demonstrate a quantifiable value proposition. Our focus is in companies that have strong market presence, brand awareness and talented and dedicated management teams with the potential to achieve exceptional performance over time in the Marketing, Advertising and Digital Media space. iTeknik lends its operational support, management approach and financial resources to these companies to achieve improvements in both revenue and earnings growth and positioning in the marketplace. iTeknik Holdings currently operates one wholly owned subsidiary; Big Rhino Corp.

About Big Rhino Corporation

Big Rhino is a wholly owned subsidiary of iTeknik Holding Corporation. Big Rhino is a full service advertising and digital media agency that focuses on fast, precise and creative marketing solutions. We maintain a nimble in-house creative team with a unique talent for delivering the highest quality creative that produces positive RESULTS. Our client base includes automotive dealerships, internet retailers, medical providers, and state and local government agencies. When combined with our digital, interactive and media teams which are completely integrated our clients benefit from a strategic and responsive advertising machine at their disposal. For more information check us out at www.bigrhino.agency.

