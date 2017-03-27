iTeknik Holding Corporation Announces that Big Rhino Agency Added Several Las Vegas-based Clients in the First Three Months of 2017

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 27, 2017) - iTeknik Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : ITKH) announced today that its subsidiary, Big Rhino Corporation, has added several Las Vegas-based clients to its roster since January.

Among the new clients added to the agency include: Centennial Hyundai, Hyundai of Las Vegas, Las Vegas Mitsubishi & the Las Vegas Hyundai Dealers Advertising Association. This is in addition to the work Big Rhino is already handling in Las Vegas -- ABC Hyundai and Henderson Nissan.

Staluppi Automotive Group, whose Chairman is John Staluppi, Jr., owns all the dealerships recently added, and those currently handled by Big Rhino Corporation.

The agreement between these new clients and Big Rhino Corporation calls for the agency to provide a full pallet of marketing services including, television and radio creative, media placement, digital creative, strategy and placement, among others.

Kyle Eng, Big Rhino's President said, "We appreciate the opportunity to expand our relationship with the Staluppi Auto Group and are looking forward to helping each dealership achieve their sales and profit goals with a full array of traditional and digital marketing strategies."

"I've known Kyle Eng for the better part of 15 years, and we truly believe that the combination of Big Rhino's hard hitting creative, digital expertise and experience with our brands will help take our dealerships to the next level. To us, Big Rhino's team is the perfect choice," said John Staluppi, Jr.

Fred Wicks, Chairman and CEO of iTeknik said, "Increasing our business with a premier customer like the Staluppi Automotive Group, which is the ninth largest automotive dealership group based in the United States, further validates Big Rhino's status as a top level Agency. Success like this reinforces our business plan and encourages new investors to consider investing in our company."

iTeknik Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : ITKH) trades on the OTC Pink tier of the OTC Market. For quotes and market information on the company, visit http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ITKH/company-info.

About iTeknik Holding Corporation:

iTeknik Holding Corporation's strategy ( OTC PINK : ITKH) is to acquire fundamentally sound companies that are market accepted, scalable and demonstrate a quantifiable value proposition. Our focus is in companies that have strong market presence, brand awareness and talented and dedicated management teams with the potential to achieve exceptional performance over time in the Marketing, Advertising and Digital Media space. iTeknik lends its operational support, management approach and financial resources to these companies to achieve improvements in both revenue and earnings growth and positioning in the marketplace. iTeknik Holdings currently operates one wholly owned subsidiary; Big Rhino Corp.

About Staluppi Auto Group:

According to Automotive News' Top 150 Dealership Groups of 2016, privately held Staluppi Auto Group is the ninth largest automotive dealership group based in the United States operating 30 dealerships in Nevada, New York and Florida and selling more 111,350 new and used retail units in 2015.

About Big Rhino Corporation:

Big Rhino is a wholly owned subsidiary of iTeknik Holding Corporation and is a full service retail advertising and digital media agency that focuses on fast, precise and creative marketing solutions that get our clients BIG results. We maintain an in-house creative and digital team with a unique talent for delivering the highest quality creative that is on-strategy and faster than anyone else. When combined with our digital, interactive and media teams -- which are completely integrated -- our clients benefit from a strategic and responsive advertising machine at their disposal. For more information check us out at www.bigrhino.agency

Safe Harbor: This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.