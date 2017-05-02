iTeknik Holding Corporation Announces that Nissani Brothers Automotive Group has Selected Big Rhino as its Advertising Agency of Record

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - iTeknik Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : ITKH) announced today that after an extensive agency review, Nissani Brothers Automotive Group, in Southern California, has named iTeknik's subsidiary, Big Rhino Corporation, as their Agency of Record (AOR).

Nissani Brothers recently acquired 12.5 acres in Playa Vista and plans to build eight or more dealerships on the land. The initial phase will be the redevelopment of an existing 128,340 square-building fronting on Mesmer Avenue into the site's Automotive Center. The Nissani Brothers recently disclosed to the LA Times that they plan to open six Dealerships at this site, and expects the project to generate over $700 million in annual sales once completed.

Big Rhino was chosen as the AOR for the new Nissani Brothers Acura, Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Hyundai, Genesis, Nissan and Chevrolet.

The AOR between Nissani Brothers Automotive and Big Rhino calls for the agency to provide a full pallet of marketing services including television and radio creative, media placement, digital strategy and placement, among others.

Kyle Eng, Big Rhino's President said, "We are excited to begin working with the team at Nissani Brothers Automotive Group to establish them as the preeminent car buying location in Southern California. Starting this month, Big Rhino will deliver a full arsenal of digital and traditional marketing tactics to drive customers to the new Nissani Brothers Auto Mall."

Fred Wicks, iTeknik's Chairman and CEO said, "Gaining a new client with the stature of the Nissani Brothers is a major accomplishment. This success and as well as other new accounts that Kyle and his team are landing further demonstrates the viability of our business plan."

iTeknik Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : ITKH) trades on the OTC Pink tier of the OTC Market. For quotes and market information on the company, visit http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ITKH/company-info.

About iTeknik Holding Corporation:

iTeknik Holding Corporation's strategy ( OTC PINK : ITKH) is to acquire fundamentally sound companies that are market accepted, scalable and demonstrate a quantifiable value proposition. Our focus is in companies that have strong market presence, brand awareness and talented and dedicated management teams with the potential to achieve exceptional performance over time in the Marketing, Advertising and Digital Media space. iTeknik lends its operational support, management approach and financial resources to these companies to achieve improvements in both revenue and earnings growth and positioning in the marketplace. iTeknik Holdings currently operates one wholly owned subsidiary; Big Rhino Corp.

About Big Rhino Corporation:

Big Rhino Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of iTeknik Holding Corporation and is a full-service advertising and digital media agency. Big Rhino excels in providing on-strategy, fast, precise and creative marketing solutions that get our clients BIG results. We maintain a nimble in-house creative team with a unique talent for delivering the highest quality creative that we believe is faster than anyone else. When combined with our completely integrated digital, interactive and media teams, our clients have access to a strategic and responsive advertising machine. For more information check us out at www.bigrhino.agency

About Nissani Brothers Automotive Group:

The Nissani Brothers Automotive Group currently represents 9 major brands and has built a solid reputation for superior customer service. At our Dealerships, we work hard to get our customers into the vehicle they have always wanted. That new car is waiting for them, and we work with a vast array of lending sources to make sure our customers will get the most complete and comprehensive financial package available. OEM parts are an important part of maintaining their vehicle's optimum performance. At our Dealerships, we offer the same high quality parts their vehicle was built with, and we keep a large inventory of genuine parts in stock. Our Dealerships' service departments strive for 100% customer satisfaction. From general maintenance such as oil changes to major repairs, we offer one of the most comprehensive parts and service departments in the automotive industry. At our Dealerships, we strive to make buying or leasing a new or used vehicle a pleasant and rewarding experience for our customers.

