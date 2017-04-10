iTeknik Holding Corporation Hires L&L CPAs to Conduct Financial Audit in the Next Step to Become Fully Reporting

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - iTeknik Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : ITKH) announced today that it had engaged PCAOB certified auditing firm, L&L CPAs, to complete the audit of its books and records in the process to make the Company fully reporting with the United States Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

L&L CPAs estimated that the audit of the fiscal years ended June 30th, 2015 and 2016 and the review of the three quarters of FY 2017 can be completed in about six to eight weeks. This audit would include the results of operations for the Company's prior subsidiary, SendGlobal and the parent company itself. While Send Global ceased operations in October 2015, including the former subsidiary was required under SEC rules. The audit may also include a review of the Company's new subsidiary, Big Rhino Corporation, for the period covering January through March 2017, the three months it has been in operation. The Company will confer with the SEC for a final determination.

Fred Wicks, the Company's Chairman and CEO said, "We interviewed a handful of well-regarded firms. We selected L&L CPAs based on three key factors; client references and reputation, the ability to start immediately and cost. In my conversations with Ke Li, L&L's audit partner, I felt confident that they understood our business and what we wanted to achieve on a very short timetable." Mr. Wicks continued, "This project is another step in our strategic plan which we shared with investors in earlier press releases. Becoming fully reporting will be a major benefit in terms of attracting new investors and will further enhance shareholder value by bringing further credibility to our financial reporting."

Concurrent with completing the audit the Company will be working with securities counsel to be prepared to file the report(s) required by the SEC to be listed as a fully reporting in anticipation of moving up on OTC Markets to the OTCQB.

iTeknik Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : ITKH) trades on the OTC Pink tier of the OTC Market For quotes and market information on the company, visit http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ITKH/company-info.

About iTeknik Holding Corporation

iTeknik Holding Corporation's strategy ( OTC PINK : ITKH) is to acquire fundamentally sound companies that are market accepted, scalable and demonstrate a quantifiable value proposition. Our focus is in companies that have strong market presence, brand awareness and talented and dedicated management teams with the potential to achieve exceptional performance over time in the Marketing, Advertising and Digital Media space. iTeknik lends its operational support, management approach and financial resources to these companies to achieve improvements in both revenue and earnings growth and positioning in the marketplace. iTeknik Holdings currently operates one wholly owned subsidiary; Big Rhino Corp. For more information about the Company visit our website at: www.iteknik.com

About Big Rhino Corporation

Big Rhino is a wholly owned subsidiary of iTeknik Holding Corporation. Big Rhino is a full service advertising and digital media agency that focuses on fast, precise and creative marketing solutions. We maintain a nimble in-house creative team with a unique talent for delivering the highest quality creative that produces positive RESULTS. Our client base includes automotive dealerships, internet retailers, medical providers, and state and local government agencies. When combined with our digital, interactive and media teams which are completely integrated our clients benefit from a strategic and responsive advertising machine at their disposal. For more information check us out at www.bigrhino.agency.

About L&L CPAs

As a firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB), we provide our clients with SEC and PCAOB regulatory audits. With our in-depth experience of SEC regulations, we are able to assist clients in maintaining a current status in their SEC filings. With the highest standard of oversight, L&L conducts detailed and thorough reviews of all deliverables. A strong foundation built on internal procedures that assure accuracy with superior quality. The firm also offers expertise in the area of SEC filing reviews. For more information about L&L CPAs visit our website at: www.llcpas.net

Safe Harbor: This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.