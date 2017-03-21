iTeknik Holding Corporation's Subsidiary Big Rhino Achieves Month-over-Month Revenue growth of 34% and 20% in First Three Months of Operations

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 21, 2017) - iTeknik Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : ITKH) announced today its Big Rhino subsidiary has experienced significant month-over-month revenue growth since the start-up of the full-service advertising and digital media agency on January 1, 2017. Big Rhino's revenues have increased from $131,000 in January, its initial month of operation, to $176,000 in February, a 34% increase. Big Rhino projects revenues to come in at about $210,000 for March, which would be a nearly a 20% increase. These increases represent cumulative monthly billings for retained existing clients plus new clients being added each month.

The Company's 3Q FY 2017 filings are due May 14th for the period ending March 31, 2017. However the Company decided to release some interim financial information in order to update the public on its new subsidiary operation.

Fred Wicks, the Company's Chairman and CEO said, "Our results so far represent a lot of hard work by our dedicated staff at Big Rhino. It is amazing what they have been able to accomplish since the January 1st startup. Big Rhino's ability to add new customers to its reoccurring customer revenues is an ideal growth model."

Kyle Eng, President of Big Rhino stated, "We have been able to secure some very large desirable accounts because of our fast product turnaround, great services and innovative creative marketing ideas. I am very proud of how our new company has come together in such a short time. Our staff is incredible."

Big Rhino is now working on completing a product that many car dealers will have access to and will allow Big Rhino to attract more automotive clients for small recurring monthly retainers that can grow into much larger accounts while providing instant value to its clients. Look for a launch of this new product by May1, 2017.

About iTeknik Holding Corporation

iTeknik Holding Corporation's strategy ( OTC PINK : ITKH) is to acquire fundamentally sound companies that are market accepted, scalable and demonstrate a quantifiable value proposition. Our focus is in companies that have strong market presence, brand awareness and talented and dedicated management teams with the potential to achieve exceptional performance over time in the Marketing, Advertising and Digital Media space. iTeknik lends its operational support, management approach and financial resources to these companies to achieve improvements in both revenue and earnings growth and positioning in the marketplace. iTeknik Holdings currently operates one wholly owned subsidiary; Big Rhino Corp. For more information about the Company visit our website at: www.iteknik.com

About Big Rhino Corporation

Big Rhino is a wholly owned subsidiary of iTeknik Holding Corporation and is a full service advertising and digital media agency that focuses on fast, precise and creating marketing solutions that get our clients BIG results. We maintain a nimble in-house creative team with a unique talent for delivering the highest quality creative that is on-strategy we believe faster than anyone else. When combined with our digital, interactive and media teams which are completely integrated our clients benefit from a strategic and responsive advertising machine at their disposal. For more information check us out at www.bigrhino.agency

Safe Harbor: This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.