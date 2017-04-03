iTeknik Holdings Corporation Engages TEN Associates, LLC to Enhance Investor Communications

WEST PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - iTeknik Holding Corporation ( OTC PINK : ITKH) announced today it has retained the services of TEN Associates, LLC as its Investor Relations representatives.

Tom Nelson, President of TEN Associates, will be responsible for overseeing all communications with and to the public in regards to iTeknik Holding Corporation and subsidiaries. This will include press releases, attendance at industry and financial conferences, introductions to institutional investors, industry publications, talking directly to shareholders and other activities.

Fred Wicks, Chairman and CEO of iTeknik Holding Corporation stated, "Mr. Nelson and his team brings to our Company the experience and relationships we need to get our message out to the investment community and the public at large, all with the intent of enhancing the value of our company for shareholders and potential investors."

Mr. Nelson, commented, "We became very interested in iTeknik's story because of its Big Rhino Advertising subsidiary and its strategic plan to acquire other marketing agencies and technology companies. With the Company's strategic plan and projected revenue growth we should be able to obtain substantial interest in iTeknik. Mr. Wicks and his team are squarely focused on transparency and shareholder value and that is what we look for in our clients."

About iTeknik Holding Corporation

iTeknik Holding Corporation's strategy ( OTC PINK : ITKH) is to acquire fundamentally sound companies that are market accepted, scalable and demonstrate a quantifiable value proposition. Our focus is in companies that have strong market presence, brand awareness and talented and dedicated management teams with the potential to achieve exceptional performance over time in the Marketing, Advertising and Digital Media space. iTeknik lends its operational support, management approach and financial resources to these companies to achieve improvements in both revenue and earnings growth and positioning in the marketplace. iTeknik Holdings currently operates one wholly owned subsidiary; Big Rhino Corporation. For more information about the Company visit our website at: www.iteknik.com

About Big Rhino Corporation

Big Rhino is a wholly owned subsidiary of iTeknik Holding Corporation. Big Rhino is a full service advertising and digital media agency that focuses on fast, precise and creative marketing solutions. We maintain a nimble in-house creative team with a unique talent for delivering the highest quality creative that produces positive RESULTS. Our client base includes automotive dealerships, internet retailers, medical providers, and state and local government agencies. When combined with our digital, interactive and media teams which are completely integrated our clients benefit from a strategic and responsive advertising machine at their disposal. For more information check us out at www.bigrhino.agency.

About TEN Associates, LLC.

TEN Associates manages all aspects of a client's Investor Relations and/or Public Relations activities so that our clients can focus more time on improving their core businesses which we believe usually enables the Company to achieve positive long term growth. We believe that solid long term growth, properly disclosed to the public will over time enhance shareholder value. TEN Associates utilizes its experience and extensive relationships to assist our clients to continuously enhance shareholder value in many important ways such as; 1) to provide clear, concise, transparent information about the Company and its results to the public, 2) to identify potential funding sources and or merger and acquisitions targets 3) to utilize our relationships to introduce institutional investors to our client's company. For more information visit our website at www.tenassociatesllc.com

Safe Harbor: This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainty, including without limitation, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its turnaround strategy, changes in costs of raw materials, labor, and employee benefits, as well as general market conditions, competition and pricing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this letter will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as representation by the Company or any other person that the objectives and plans of the Company will be achieved. In assessing forward-looking statements included herein, readers are urged to carefully read those statements. When used in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, the words "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions are intended to be forward-looking statements.