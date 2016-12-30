Ithaca Energy Inc.: Additional Shares Listing

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND--(Marketwired - Dec 30, 2016) - Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE) ( AIM : IAE)

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE, LSE AIM: IAE) ("Ithaca" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an additional 400,000 Common Shares in the Company resulting from the exercise of share options and has applied for these to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission of the newly issued Common Shares is expected to occur on 6 January 2017. Each new Common Share will rank pari passu with the existing Common Shares.

Following the issue and allotment of the new Common Shares, the Company will have a total of 413,099,042 Common Shares in issue with one voting right per Common Share. There are no Common Shares held in treasury. The total number of voting shares in the Company is therefore 413,099,042. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The total number of Common Shares under option is now 24,413,139, representing approximately 5.6% of the total shares outstanding and under option.

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE, LSE AIM: IAE) is a North Sea oil and gas operator focused on the delivery of lower risk growth through the appraisal and development of UK undeveloped discoveries and the exploitation of its existing UK producing asset portfolio. Ithaca's strategy is centred on generating sustainable long term shareholder value by building a highly profitable 25kboe/d North Sea oil and gas company. For further information please consult the Company's website www.ithacaenergy.com.

