Ithaca Energy Inc.: Additional Shares Listing

21 April 2017

Ithaca Energy Inc. (TSX: IAE, LSE AIM: IAE) ("Ithaca" or the "Company") announces that it has issued an additional 9,452,868 common shares in the Company resulting from the exercise of share options that have vested as a result of the takeover offer made by Delek Group Ltd ("Delek"). These shares have subsequently been tendered to the takeover offer. All other outstanding options have been surrendered or cancelled in accordance with the definitive support agreement entered into between Ithaca and Delek in connection with the takeover offer.

The Company has applied for the newly issued common shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, which is expected to occur on 27 April 2017. Each new common share will rank pari passu with the existing common shares.

Following the issue and allotment of the new common shares, the Company will have a total of 425,338,568 common shares in issue with one voting right per common share. There are no common shares held in treasury. The total number of voting shares in the Company is therefore 425,338,568. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the UK Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

